Megan Fox & MGK Matched With Barbie Pink Hair on the Red Carpet

It couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit the red carpet Monday night in New York City for Kelly’s Life in Pink Hulu series. They brought the Barbie vibes with them — both of them. We’ve seen both Fox and MGK with pink hair before but never together in a matchy-matchy way. Well, the pinks don’t match exactly but the overall pink hair and ‘fits make for a serious look-at-me vibe. That’s the goal, right?

Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos is responsible for Fox’s pastel pink mane, which is most likely a wig. (She’s worn pink wigs before.) He posted the couple on Instagram, sharing he used Joico styling products (and maybe pink hair dye too) for her long hair with subtle waves. The pink continues to her makeup, thanks to artist Clarissa Luna, and her wardrobe, too. Maeve Reilly styled the star in a strappy Nensi Dojaka minidress.

As for Kelly, his pink hair is a deeper, more magenta shade. Giannetos is responsible for his grooming, as well. His hair color perfectly matches the pink in his cropped sweater.

Celebrities going pink is nothing new. The warm hue looks good on literally everybody. Unfortunately, you have to already be pretty blonde (or willing to bleach your hair ) to get that perfect pastel hue. Then, you can use an at-home hair dye or color conditioner, such as Arctic Fox Vegan and Cruelty-Free Semi-Permanent Hair Color Dye ($12.99 at Amazon ) in Virgin Pink and Frosé. For even lower maintenance color, simply add oVertone Haircare Semi-Permanent Color Depositing Conditioner ($32 at Amazon ) to your in-shower haircare routine. We love the Rose Gold hue.

If your hair is dark like Fox’s and you just don’t want to damage your strands with bleach, reach for a wig instead. There are so many styles, shades and price points, it couldn’t be easier.