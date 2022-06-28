ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

$500K awarded to Roanoke lottery winner

By Emaryi Williams
WFXR
WFXR
 1 day ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine scratching a Virginia Lottery ticket and realizing it’s worth half a million dollars. For one Roanoke woman, she doesn’t need to imagine because that’s her reality.

The Virginia Lottery says Phyllis Caley bought the 100X The Money ticket from a One Stop Market on Williamson Road.

Caley told officials she scratched the ticket while still in the Roanoke store.

“I was happy,” Caley said. “Then I got nervous”

Salem librarian wins $2,500 vacation from Virginia Lottery

Going quietly, Caley says she went straight home after realizing her ticket was a $500,000 winner.

“I’m kind of numb,” the retiree said.

According to Caley, she currently does not have plans for the money.

Caley’s $500,000 ticket is the second prize to be found so far, which means there are two $7 million top prizes that have yet to be claimed, lottery officials say.

According to the Virginia Lottery, The odds of winning any prize in the 100X The Money game are one in 2.77, but the odds of winning the top prize are one in 2,611,200.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

