White Sox activate Yoan Moncada, option Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A

 1 day ago

(670 The Score) The White Sox have reinstated third baseman Yoan Moncada from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte, they announced Tuesday afternoon.

Moncada has been out since June 17 due to a strained right hamstring. He’s hitting .179 with three homers, 12 RBIs and a .523 OPS in 29 games this season.

Sosa was 1-of-12 in four games since the White Sox promoted him from Double-A Birmingham last Thursday. He has been a breakout star in the White Sox’s minor league system this season.

The White Sox (34-38) visit the Angels (36-40) on Tuesday night.

Yoan Moncada
