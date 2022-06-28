ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Huson earns nursing degree

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 1 day ago

DANVILLE — Brandi Huson of Hettick recently graduated from Lakeview College of Nursing with a...

www.thetelegraph.com

The Telegraph

Register earns degree

VALDOSTA, Georgia — Mikayla Register of Carlinville has earned a bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice from Valdosta State University. Register was among more than 1,100 students who completed their degree requirements during Spring Semester 2022.
VALDOSTA, GA
Herald & Review

Pana hospital reacts to planned Decatur Ambulance Service closure

PANA — Pana Community Hospital will work with its other transport partners to ensure continued around the clock availability for patients after Decatur Ambulance Service closes. The hospital sent a statement to the Herald & Review on Tuesday, after news of the closure broke on Monday. Decatur Ambulance Service...
PANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Ameren Illinois looking to help local veterans

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A utility company is helping those who protected and served our country. Ameren Illinois held a veterans outreach event at Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois in Peoria today. This program allowed veterans to come in and learn about programs to reduce their energy bills. Ameren...
PEORIA, IL
Danville, IL
Education
WCIA

RESULTS: Referendums in central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were several referendums up for grabs Tuesday night with voters. In Mahomet, people were asked to vote on a $98 million referendum. It would pay for a new junior high, plus other upgrades in the Mahomet-Seymour School District. The plan is called the Bulldog Blueprint. The referendum failed. In Neoga, […]
MAHOMET, IL
The Telegraph

Bethalto student accepted to NYU pre-college program

WOOD RIVER - Starting this July, Kaitlynn Niemeyer of Wood River will spend the next six weeks in the Big Apple as a stepping stone for achieving her goals. Niemeyer, a sophomore at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, has been accepted into New York University's (NYU) pre-college program and will leave for New York on Tuesday, July 5. Neimeyer said she is working to become an elementary school teacher and, someday, a school principal. Her love of teaching came from her other passion: dancing and cheerleading, specifically when children would watch her perform. She even started teaching tumbling to young students two years ago.
BETHALTO, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Two Danville Firefighters Receive Promotions

(Above) Danville firefighters Captain Tom Darby (left) and Lieutenant Tim McFadden (right) received promotions Wednesday morning in the Danville City Council Chambers. They were sworn in by Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr.
The Telegraph

VIP Cross Cuts celebrates one year anniversary Friday

ALTON - VIP Cross Cuts, 2809 Homer M Adams Parkway, will be celebrating its one year anniversary from 3-7 p.m., Friday, July 1. The event will feature vendor and food trucks, bike giveaways and many other prizes. The barber shop is owned and operated by Anthony Fane, a minister for New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church in O'Fallon, Illinois. "I want to give back to the community who have supported me and whom have played a major role in keeping the doors open," Fane said. Fane was working as a auto mechanic in Alton when he wanted to start this business. He sold all of his tools so he could pay for tuition to barber school. Within a two-year span, Fane received his barber license. Six months later, he found the location in Alton.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Game on: Panel promoting sports tourism

EDWARDSVILLE — Sports tourism can be an economic catalyst for the Riverbend, according to Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe. Last week Jobe told the Edwardsville City Council the region is ideally positioned to attract more sports tourism.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wmay.com

State Fire Marshal Retiring; Former Springfield Firefighter Named Acting Fire Marshal

Illinois’s top fire safety official has announced his retirement. State Fire Marshal Matt Perez says he will retire, effective Thursday, after seven years in that position and a total 37-year career in public safety. Perez is credited with developing programs to help fire departments obtain more vehicles and equipment, to bolster programs for volunteer firefighters, and to provide more help for physical and mental health hazards that firefighters face.
The Telegraph

Familiar formula: Alton Legion dumps Trenton 11-4

ALTON - It's been a common theme for the Alton Post 126 Senior American Legion baseball team. Hit early, pitch efficiently. It's been a recipe of success in recent times, and it was Seth Slayden doing the job on the mound, and a plethora of bats came to life on Tuesday, including Caden Laslie's 4-for-4 effort. It all added up to Alton's fourth consecutive win, 11-4 over Trenton Post 778 at Hopkins Field.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

COVID remains stable in Madison County

WOOD RIVER — COVID-19 numbers remain stable at the medium community level in Madison County, following a trend similar to many counties throughout the nation. “That means we have a seven-day average of new cases over 200, but fortunately, the hospital COVID admissions and the beds occupied by COVID patients fall below the action levels needed to keep us at medium,” said Toni Corona, who is the outgoing director of the Madison County Health Department. “An increase in those numbers could kick us into high community level.”
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Humane Society closed to public

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Humane Society will be closed to the public for at least a week, according to CCHS officials. “Due to an outbreak of upper-respiratory infection in dogs and cats, we will be closed to the public for pet adoptions today,” said officials in a Facebook post Wednesday. If you […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Wrestling steel in Bethalto

John Badman|The Telegraph An employee of United Ironworkers Inc. works from a lift Tuesday where the steel framework was going up for the new Bethalto School District wrestling practice building located near Civic Memorial High School. The wrestling team lost their practice area when the district sold the old administrative building on Texas Street but they will have a new permanent facility located near the high school complex. The work is part of about $6 million going toward athletic facility improvements including a new turf field and track. (John Badman)
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

Williams now leads Alton-Godfrey Rotary

ALTON — Antione E. Williams has been installed as president of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. The club will begin its 102nd year of service to Alton and Godfrey on Friday. Williams succeeds Steve Schwartz as president of the organization.
ALTON, IL
WCIA

Pedestrian hit by car in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was sent to the hospital on Wednesday after she was hit by a car in Champaign. Champaign Police officials confirmed that at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Neil and Healey Streets for a report of an accident with injuries. They said that the woman stepped into Neil […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Telegraph

Alton Legion downs Southwestern

PIASA - Alton Post 126 is on a roll. The Alton Senior American Legion baseball team used a pitching staff by committee and rapped out 14 hits in a 10-2 win against the Southwestern High School summer team on Monday night.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Crocodile Kings perform at Night Market Thursday

ALTON - The Crocodile Kings will perform at the Alton Night Market at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, from 7-10 p.m. Thursday, June 30. The Crocodile Kings are a rock band in the St. Louis area. Members are: Lead Vocalist and Harpist: Jeremy Beecher Lead Guitar: Randy Chapman Bassist: Ben Jarrett Keys: Drew Meadows Drums: Ray Ayers
ALTON, IL
WCIA

Polling places see issues

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — You have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to cast your ballot. The polls opened at 6 a.m. Heads up for voters in Seymour, the polling location at the Community Center is closed. The Champaign County Clerk, Aaron Ammons, said voters there should go to the Bondville location. Ammons said the Seymour […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

