ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Winona Ryder Admits She Didn’t ‘Take Care Of Herself’ After Johnny Depp Breakup In The 90s

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ayWV6_0gOkHoXO00
Image Credit: Bei/Shutterstock

Though Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder dated for a scant few years, their romance and subsequent breakup left an impact on Generation X. It turns out that Winona, 50, took the split from Johnny, 59, harder than anyone knew. “That was my Girl, Interrupted real life,” she said when discussing her post-breakup life with Harper’s Bazaar for the July 2022 issue. Winona executive produced and starred in the 1999 film about a young woman in a psychiatric hospital (which won Angelina Jolie the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.)

“I remember, I was playing this character who ends up getting tortured in a Chilean prison [in the 1994 drama The House of the Spirits],” she tells Harper’s Bazaar, crediting “an incredible therapist” for helping Winona to imagine being gentle to a younger version of herself. “I would look at these fake bruises and cuts on my face [from the shoot], and I would struggle to see myself as this little girl. ‘Would you be treating this girl like you’re treating yourself?’ I remember looking at myself and saying, ‘This is what I’m doing to myself inside.’ Because I just wasn’t taking care of myself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWPij_0gOkHoXO00
Johnny and Winona in 1990 (Bei/Shutterstock)

Michelle Pfeiffer, Winona’s co-star in 1993’s The Age of Innocence, was one of her biggest supporters during that time. “I remember Michelle being like, ‘This is going to pass,'” said Ryder, who said Pfeiffer reminded her that everything confusing and unhinged about her reality would fade away. “But I couldn’t hear it,” said Ryder. “I’ve never talked about it,” she adds. “There’s this part of me that’s very private. I have such, like, a place in my heart for those days. But for someone younger who grew up with social media, it’s hard to describe.”

For the past decade, Winona has been involved with the fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn, 51. Her relationship with Johnny was also recently brought back into the spotlight in light of his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4Ubb_0gOkHoXO00
(Dan Martensen)

“I wasn’t there. I don’t know what happened,” she said when discussing Amber’s domestic abuse allegations. “I’m not calling anyone a liar. I’m just saying it’s difficult and upsetting for me to wrap my head around it. Look, it was a long time ago, but we were together for four years, and it was a big relationship for me. Imagine if someone you dated when you were — I was 17 when I met him — was accused of that. “It’s just shocking. I have never seen him be violent toward a person before.”

Depp and Ryder first met at the 1989 New York premiere of Great Balls of Fire!, the Jerry Lee Lewis biopic starring Dennis Quaid. They began dating a few months later after a mutual friend introduced them. Ryder was 17 at the time; Depp was 26. In 1990, Johnny proposed to Winona just five months into their relationship.

“I’m being really honest with you when I say that there’s been nothing ever throughout my twenty-seven years that’s comparable to the feeling I have with Winona,” he told Rolling Stone in 1991. “It’s like this weird, bounding atom or something. You can think something is the real thing, but it’s different when you feel it. The truth is very powerful. Now I know. Believe me, this Winona forever tattoo is not something I took lightly…. Her eyes kill me.”

In 1993, the two broke it off. In the months after the split, Johnny had his “Winona forever” tattoo altered to read “Wino forever.”

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

Psychiatrist who said Johnny Depp exhibited 'narcissistic' traits on the stand says he has 'emotional concussion' from trial backlash

An expert witness in the defamation trial against Amber Heard by her ex-husband Johnny Depp is speaking out about the backlash he received as a result of testifying. Dr. David R. Spiegel, a psychiatrist who testified that the Pirates of the Caribbean star exhibited “narcissistic traits” on the stand, penned an essay for Newsweek in which he spoke about the “stunning” personal attacks that came following his testimony. He shared that in addition to receiving “vile” comments on YouTube videos of his testimony and “four or five charming editorials” of his work to his email, his WebMD page was flooded with negative comments.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s What Will Happen to Amber if She Can’t Afford to Pay Johnny’s $10M in Damages & if She Could Go to Jail

Click here to read the full article. Since the trial ended. there have been questions about what happens to Amber Heard now after Johnny Depp’s verdict and his win in their defamation case. Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2016. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage. In her divorce filing, she also obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, claiming that he abused her while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp denied the accusations, and a $7 million settlement was reached out of court in August 2016. Heard pledged to donate...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Dennis Quaid
HollywoodLife

Lily-Rose Depp Smiles Brightly On Date Night With BF After Dad Johnny Depp’s Trial Win

Lily-Rose Depp, 23, gazed lovingly at her boyfriend Yassine Stein while the pair were on a date in West Hollywood on Wednesday, June 1. The pair were seen outside of The Sunset Tower, where they were having a romantic dinner together, and Lily-Rose, whose dad is Johnny Depp, looked like she was having a great time while she was having a chat with her beau as they held hands on the patio.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johnny Was#Chilean
People

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Verdict: 'Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is breaking her silence after the jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. Last Wednesday, the seven-person jury handed down their verdict which awarded Depp, 58, $10.35 million in damages, finding that Heard, 36, defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp surprises fans with clean shaven look as he performs with Jeff Beck in first appearance since Amber Heard admitted she can't afford $8.3million in damages

It was a cleaner-cut Johnny Depp who whipped fans into a frenzy on Sunday as he took to the stage with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland. The typically bearded actor, who recently won his defamation case against Amber Heard, was clean shaven during his first public appearance since his ex-wife admitted she can't afford the $8.3 million in damages awarded to him during a Dateline interview last week.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Amber Heard responds to Johnny Depp’s TikTok message about moving ‘forward’

Amber Heard has responded to Johnny Depp’s first TikTok, in which he boasted about moving forward following their defamation trial. “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward,” a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement (via People). “The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is … be afraid to stand up and speak out.” Heard, 36, also addressed the future of women’s rights in her immediate statement following her loss to Depp, 58, in court last week. “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Mel Gibson, 66, Steps Out With GF Rosalind Ross, 31, & Son Lars, 5, For Frozen Yogurt In Malibu: Rare Photos

Mel Gibson may be an award-winning actor/director, but he also lists proud papa on his resume, as the Hollywood heavyweight is the father to nine children! On Saturday, June 25, the 66-year-old star proved he is a doting dad once again by treating his youngest, son Lars, five, to some ice cream in Malibu. The darling duo were joined by Mel’s girlfriend and Lars’ mother, Rosalind Ross, 31.
MALIBU, CA
StyleCaster

Johnny’s Lawyer Just Responded to Rumors She Had an ‘Inappropriate’ & ‘Unethical’ Relationship With Him During Amber’s Trial

Click here to read the full article. A serious matter. Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, addressed the dating rumors that circulated during their trial against Amber Heard. The attorney talked to People on June 10, 2022, about the romance claims and denied that she had an “unprofessional” relationship with her client.. “I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job. It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny — who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now — that my interactions...
CELEBRITIES
New York Culture

What is Johnny Depp's Net Worth?

Ever since Johnny Depp's and Amber Heard's trial started and concluded, many viewers have been wondering what the actors' financial situations are. How much were the legal fees? How much are both of them worth? Those and many other questions and discussions rose online.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
19K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy