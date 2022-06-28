ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ghislaine Maxwell Addresses The Epstein Victims Directly In Court: I Hope My ‘Conviction’ Brings You ‘Pleasure’

By Kelby Vera
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
Image Credit: Elizabeth Williams/AP/Shutterstock

Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, addressed the victims of Jeffrey Epstein directly during her sentencing hearing on Jun. 28, 2022. The serial predator’s righthand woman told the victims she hoped her conviction would bring them “pleasure” while trying to convince the judge to offer a lenient sentence, according to the New York Post. She was given 20 years behind bars.

Ghislaine attempted to apologize for “the pain and anguish” in the victim’s earlier statements, which included accounts from prominent Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s attorney. “The terrible impact on the lives of so many women is difficult to hear and even more difficult to absorb, both in its scale and in its extent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eeXFc_0gOkHj7l00
Ghislaine Maxwell is seen in a courtroom sketch from her Jun. 28, 2022 sentencing. She has been sentenced 20 years in prison. (Elizabeth Williams/AP/Shutterstock)

Pivoting to her ex-boyfriend, she said, “I believe that Jeffrey Epstein was a manipulative, cunning and controlling man who lived a profoundly compartmentalized life and fooled all of those in his orbit,” and added that Jeffrey, who killed himself in 2019, “should have been” there to face the music.

Jeff Epstein should have been here before all of you,” she said. “He should have stood before you in 2005, again in 2009 and again in 2019. … All the many times he was accused, charged and prosecuted. but today it is not about Jeffrey Epstein ultimately,” she said. “To you, all the victims … I am sorry for the pain that you experienced.

She told the victims she hope her sentencing could bring this “terrible chapter to the end, to an end” and that it would help them “travel from darkness into the light.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gtw8r_0gOkHj7l00
Ghislaine, here in 2014, was initially found guilty of 5 counts related to her participation in Epstein’s abuse on minors in Dec. 2021. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Ghislaine was sentenced to 20 years in prison and a $750k fine by Judge Alison J. Nathan on Jun. 28, 2022. If the conviction is upheld, with regard to good behavior and credit for the two years she has spent in jail, she could leave prison in her late 70s, according to the New York Times.

Ghislaine was initially found guilty by a federal jury in Manhattan on Dec. 29, 2021, on five out of six counts related to her participation in Jeffrey’s sexual abuse of minor girls. Her crimes included conspiring with the disgraced financier to recruit, groom, and abuse underage girls from the period between 1994 and 2004.

Comments / 446

Adam g
1d ago

Epstein "commit" suicide, Giselle send to prison, but NO list of Epstein Clients. NONE!!!Must be High Rollers if you know what I mean (politicians, celebrities, millionaires)🤬🤬🤬

Reply(16)
128
Happy cat
1d ago

She sided with the devil and now has to pay for her crimes. The apology is empty and useless at this point.😡

Reply(16)
223
Tel Mac
1d ago

They murdered Brit TV investigative journalist Jill Dando when she was about to expose publicly extremely high profile Royalty/ Politicians/ Religious leaders / Secret Service / High ranking Police_ Mayors/Dignitaries across the board Maxwell has the goods on so many if them and can't expose them for fear of ending up dead.

Reply
11
Related
OK! Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Cellmate Claims She Was 'Offered Money' To Kill Her & 'Strangle Her In Her Sleep'

Ghislaine Maxwell's cellmate claims she was offered some major dough to kill the socialite, who is currently in prison after she was found guilty of five federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three related counts of conspiracy.According to documents filed by Maxwell's attorneys on Wednesday, June 15, "one of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep."PRINCE HARRY CONTINUES...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
HipHopDX.com

Here's Potentially Why R. Kelly Got 30 Years In Prison While Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Got 20

Judge Ann Donnelly — United States district judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York — sentenced R. Kelly to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking on Wednesday (June 29). Naturally, Twitter blew up with reactions to the hefty sentence, but some couldn’t help wonder why Kelly received more time than Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate who was sentenced to 20 years earlier this week for aiding Epstein with his sex trafficking scheme.
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Clinton associate with Epstein ties found hanging from tree with shotgun blast in ‘suicide’

Mark Middleton, a former special advisor to President Bill Clinton who had ties to billionaire convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was found on May 7 hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast to the chest. His death has been ruled a suicide, and his family has petitioned a judge to prevent photos from the scene of his death from being released to the public.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
OK! Magazine

Prince William Delivers STUNNING ULTIMATUM To Ailing Queen, Demands She Banish Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Or He'll 'Withdraw' From Public Event

Prince William has emerged as the royal who wants to protect the British monarchy.In a stunning move, OK! has learned the second in line to the throne resorted to a rare and private ultimatum to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, after disgraced sex pest Prince Andrew made a Machiavellian bid to return to public life.William, the 39-year-old father of three and husband of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, told the ailing Queen it was “him or me” when slippery Andrew tried to slide his way into formal ceremonies at the Garter Day service last Monday.At the eleventh hour and unbeknownst the wider...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#The New York Post
The Independent

Shackled and emotionless – how Ghislaine Maxwell reacted to her 20-year sentence

Ghislaine Maxwell showed no emotion as she was handed 20 years in prison and only looked at one victim throughout the entirety of her three-hour sentencing hearing.The 60-year-old entered the courtroom in the Southern District of New York with shackles around her ankles which rattled as she made her way to her seat on Tuesday morning.As she was asked to stand when Judge Alison Nathan passed the sentence, Maxwell elected to look straight ahead without showing any obvious signs of emotion.Even during her lengthy and unexpected statement, the defendant remained composed and delivered it in a measured fashion.The courtroom appeared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
19K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy