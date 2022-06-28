ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darnell Mooney plans on training with former Bears teammate Allen Robinson this offseason

By Alyssa Barbieri
 5 days ago
Following the departure of Allen Robinson in free agency, third-year wide receiver Darnell Mooney is now the Chicago Bears’ top option heading into the 2022 season.

Mooney and Robinson were close during their two years as teammates with the Bears, and that bond continues even as Robinson left Chicago for the Los Angeles Rams. In fact, the two even plan on training together before reporting to their respective training camps in late July.

“I still talk to him to this day,” Mooney told Red Line Radio. “We’re supposed to go to Miami to train.”

While Robinson didn’t come off as a rah-rah guy, Mooney said that he led by example. Robinson and Mooney would often collaborate during games, which helped benefit them both.

“He was definitely the guy that can help out everybody,” Mooney said. “Sometimes we’d bounce off ideas from each other. If I’m not in on a certain play, then he’d be like, ‘Hey, how did my route look? How did my release look? Did I look good in the play in general.’ I definitely like having A-Rob, just being able to communicate with.”

As Mooney steps into the WR1 role, he’s the only proven wideout on a roster that features a slew of new faces. Now it’s up to him to step into a leadership role that Robinson once embodied in Chicago.

