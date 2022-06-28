ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Maaddi: NFL will face criticism regardless of ruling on Watson, indefinite suspension will be difficult

By Afternoon Drive On The Fan
Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing with independent arbitrator Sue Robinson, Jeffrey Kessler's involvement with Watson's side along with the NFLPA, the NFL's approach in seeking a possible indefinite suspension and more.

NFL
Cleveland, OH
All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

