Man hospitalized, fighting for life after Richmond stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Richmond today.

Richmond Police said officers responded to the 2900 block of Barton Avenue for the report of a stabbing at 12:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with multiple stab wounds.

According to police, the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000

