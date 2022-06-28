Man hospitalized, fighting for life after Richmond stabbing
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Richmond today.
Richmond Police said officers responded to the 2900 block of Barton Avenue for the report of a stabbing at 12:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with multiple stab wounds.
According to police, the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.Police investigating Chesterfield adult suicide following accidental death of a child
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 2