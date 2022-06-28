St. Lucie 17th this year in number of abortions statewide; Indian River, Martin among lowest

The U.S. Supreme Court Friday overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, leaving the legality of abortions up to each state and sparking debate and dissent across the country.

Some states immediately outlawed the procedure , but abortions still are protected in Florida, and local women's health care providers said access won't change here unless state law changes. Florida has one of the highest abortion rates in the country, as tens of thousands of women undergo the procedure here each year, according to Agency for Health Care Administration.

But, on July 1, a new state law — which is being challenged in court — is to go into effect, banning most abortions after 15 weeks, reducing the state's previous 24-week restriction. State Rep. Erin Grall, a Vero Beach Republican, filed the bill in the House this year.

As of June 10 , more than 33,000 women have had abortions in Florida this year, according to AHCA. In 2021 and 2020, 79,817 and 74,868 abortions were performed in Florida, respectively.

Abortions are less common on the Treasure Coast, but thousands of women here have undergone the procedure in the past several years.

St. Lucie County

In the past three years, there have been more abortions performed among St. Lucie County residents than Indian River or Martin county residents.

In 2020, 923 St. Lucie County residents had abortions, followed by a slight increase to 1,083 in 2021. So far this year, 392 St. Lucie County residents have had abortions, the 17th-highest reported number in the state.

By comparison, Miami-Dade County — which has had the most procedures since 2020 — has had 5,975 so far this year, according to AHCA, and around 15,000 in previous years.

St. Lucie County also is home to the Treasure Coast's sole location of Planned Parenthood, which provides birth control, STD and pregnancy testing as well as abortions.

Indian River County

In 2020, there were 289 abortions performed among Indian River County residents, and 302 done last year, according to AHCA.

This year, there have been 129 abortions among Indian River County residents, the fifth-lowest number in the state and just ahead of Martin County.

Martin County

There were 297 abortions performed among Martin County residents in 2020 and 307 in 2021, according to AHCA.

Martin County has had the fewest abortions among Treasure Coast residents so far this year with 109, the third-lowest recorded in the state ahead of Flagler and Santa Rosa counties.

