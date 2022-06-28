ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

$6 billion e-fuel plant planned for North Texas

By David Rancken
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LX8K_0gOkGGBf00

There's a new type of fuel company in Houston and it's looking to expand into North Texas.

The Houston Chronicle reports HIF Global is looking at a site in Somervell County, southwest of Fort Worth. It plans to build a $6 billion plant to capture carbon dioxide and turn it into a synthetic type of methanol. That new methanol could be used in gasoline, jet fuel, and liquefied petroleum gas.

HIF says it could make 200 million gallons of that methanol at a total of 12 sites around the world. Two of them will be in Texas and the other in Bay City.

