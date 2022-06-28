$6 billion e-fuel plant planned for North Texas

There's a new type of fuel company in Houston and it's looking to expand into North Texas.

The Houston Chronicle reports HIF Global is looking at a site in Somervell County, southwest of Fort Worth. It plans to build a $6 billion plant to capture carbon dioxide and turn it into a synthetic type of methanol. That new methanol could be used in gasoline, jet fuel, and liquefied petroleum gas.

HIF says it could make 200 million gallons of that methanol at a total of 12 sites around the world. Two of them will be in Texas and the other in Bay City.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram