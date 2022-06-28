Thom Parrish, age 92, of Demorest

Francis Arthur “Fran” Aurora, age 83 of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 following a period of declining health. Born in Brooklyn, New York on March 05, 1939, he was the son of the late Frank Carl & Anna Victorine Triano Aurora. Fran was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Raytheon Company with over 20 years of dedicated service. Before moving to Georgia, Fran and his family lived in Connecticut and Florida. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and gardening. Fran was of the Catholic Faith.
Jerry Lamar Nunn, 73, of Clarkesville, GA, passed away June 28, 2022 following a brief illness. Jerry was born May 7, 1949, in Toccoa, GA, the son of the late Jack Nunn and Lounell Keesee Nunn. He retired after more than 30 years from the Georgia Department of Corrections, and then worked at Habersham Hardware for many years where he enjoyed serving the public. Jerry was an avid woodworker making furniture and toys for church family and friends and helped alongside his late wife Regina with the Backyard Bible Club. He was an avid Georgia football fan and a dear, sincere friend to everyone he met. He was a member of Carnes Creek Baptist Church and has previously attended Bethlehem Baptist Church and Providence Baptist Church.
Mr. Herman C. Warbington, age 93, of Dahlonega, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, atSeasons Hospice in Cumming following a period of declining health. Mr. Warbington was a true John Deere man, having retired from the company’s printing department following a career as a field representative. He loved anything that was “John Deere.”
James Edward “Jim” Gant, Sr. passed away at home June 28, 2022 following a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his childhood sweetheart and beloved wife of 51 years, Norma Ray Pennington Gant. He is survived by Jim (Angie) Gant Jr., Heather Gant, Michael (Mechelle) Gant, Bryan (Helen) Gant, and David (Katherine) Gant; sixteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; mother Leta Harris, brother Bruce Gant, Jr., sister Claire Householder, and several nieces and nephews.
Joan M. Feorino, 91, of Clarkesville, GA, a devoted wife and mother, died June 26 at home with her beloved family. Joan was born Jan. 19, 1931, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Ahearn. She graduated from Brooklyn Girls High School. At age 17 she became a secretary at a legal firm in N.Y. When she was 19, she met Paul M. Feorino on a blind date. The two married on April 28, 1951, in New York and marked 71 years of steadfast love shortly before her death.
Sharon Denise Sears, age 50, of Belton, South Carolina formerly of Banks County, Georgia passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 following an extended illness. Mrs. Sears was born on April 11, 1972 in Banks County, Georgia to the late Pete and Annease McDuffie Lawrence. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Sears. Mrs. Sears was employed with Carter’s in Commerce for over 16 years. Sharon was loving mother and grandmother; she was known to her grandson, as “Nana”.
Mrs. Bonnie Mae Jones Lingerfelt, age 98 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022. She was born on October 2, 1923 to the late Walter Jones and the late Izora Wheeler Jones. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ben Lingerfelt;...
Mrs. Linda Gaddis Coker, age 77 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. She was born on March 15, 1945 in Hall County to the late Odell Gaddis and the late Olean Ramey Gaddis. Those who know Linda had a great example of a “virtuous woman”, as...
Carolyn Sue Luthi, age 79 of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Born in the small town of Dockery in Richmond, Missouri on June 10, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Donald Franklin & Pauline Schofield Maddux. Carolyn was a cosmetologist for over 60 years and was the owner of The Master’s Touch in Clarkesville for over 40 years. In her spare time, she was an avid reader, accomplished cook, and enjoyed flower gardening. Most of all, Carolyn was a very loving wife, dedicated mother, and doting grandmother. She loved the Lord and her family with her whole heart. Carolyn attended Free Chapel Worship Center in Gainesville.
Shirley Ann Taylor, age 81, of Cleveland, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Mrs. Taylor was born on February 7, 1941, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, to the late Vincent and Cora Lee Little Karr. She was a retired secretary for the University of Pennsylvania at Edinboro and was a member of Cleveland United Methodist Church, where she participated in United Methodist Women.
Jack J. Davis, age 92, of Cleveland, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Mr. Davis was born on June 4, 1930, in Upson County, Georgia, to the late John and Sindia Davis. He was a poultry grower and a member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Jack drove a school bus for over 24 years and was also employed by Talon for several years. He enjoyed the time he spent performing with his wife and late daughter in The Davis Trio. Jack was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Davis; brothers, Herman Davis, Robert Davis, Joe Davis, and J.W. Davis; sisters, Florence Carter, Eunice Edge, Lena Hicks, and Nora Barrett.
The Friends of White County Public Libraries will be hosting a retirement reception for Michael Humphrey Thursday (6/30) from 3 to 4pm at White County Library, 10 Colonial Drive in Cleveland. It is open to the public, so come by and wish Michael well and meet Emily McConnell, the new...
(Cleveland)- White County’s new Fire Service Chief Mike LeFevre was administered his oath of office Wednesday. White County Public Safety Director David Murphy said prior to the ceremony, at the White County Emergency Operations Center, said it’s their goal to give recognition to the staff for what they do.
Wednesday (6/28) at 11:30AM, a formal swearing in and pinning ceremony for White County’s new Fire Division Chief Mike LeFever will be held in the White County EOC at the Mauney Building, 1241 Helen Highway,
Comments / 0