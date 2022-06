PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An attempted ATM theft early Tuesday morning ended in a police chase and shootout. According to Pueblo Police, a Ford F-350 was used to try and steal an ATM from the Sunflower Bank on the south side of Pueblo at about 7:47 p.m. Video provided to 11 News from nearby Grahams Grill shows the truck dragging the ATM through the parking lot before it was left in the middle of the street nearby.

