Los Angeles, CA

Woman thrown into bushes in South L.A. sexual assault; suspect sought

By Tony Kurzweil
 1 day ago

Police are asking the public for help in finding a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in the Crenshaw District of South Los Angeles Monday.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. as the victim was walking in the area of Somerset Drive and Coliseum Street, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

Investigators believe the suspect followed the woman on foot from the Creshaw/Expo train station and then tackled her into the bushes.

The victim yelled repeatedly for help as she was being sexually assaulted and eventually a passing bicyclist saw what was happening and called police.

The suspect then fled on foot northbound on Somerset Drive.

Police described him as a Black man between 20 and 30 years old. He stands about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 180 to 200 pounds.

He was wearing a black beanie, black T-shirt with a white undershirt, black shorts, white socks, and black shoes.

Police said he was also carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD detectives at 323-290-2976. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

HeySoCal

Woman with gunshot wound found dead on 710 Freeway ramp

A 35-year-old woman who had been shot was found dead Tuesday inside a black SUV that crashed on an offramp from the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. Officers sent to the Anaheim Street offramp about 2:30 a.m. found Mercedes Mingo of Los Angeles dead at the scene behind the wheel of the SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

LASD investigating fatal shooting in Norwalk

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Norwalk late Monday evening. The shooting was reported at around 10:55 p.m. on Maidstone Avenue. When Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived, they found one person lying in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds. First responders with Los Angeles County Fire Department attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim, who has yet to be identified pending notification of next of kin, was reported to be between 35 and 40-years-old. Investigators were unsure if the shooting was gang-related. Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call  the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
NORWALK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Ex-Con Charged in Deadly Shooting of Texas Man in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES – An ex-con has been charged with murdering a Texas man who was shot during an argument in Hollywood last week. Mario David Ramirez, 27, of La Puente, is charged with one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with last Wednesday’s slaying of Antonio Washington, 30, of Providence Village, Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pizza delivery driver shot to death after interrupting attack on 76-year-old man in Stanton

A pizza delivery driver who stopped to help another man being assaulted was shot and killed, authorities said Wednesday.Orange County sheriff's deputies were called out to the 7000 block of Lessue Avenue at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday for a report of unknown trouble and found two men in the street with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, where 49-year-old Juan Cristalinas of Santa Ana died.The 76-year-old man remains hospitalized in serious condition.Investigators say several suspects ran from the scene just before deputies arrived. According to authorities, the preliminary investigation indicates Cristalinas was delivering a pizza when he stopped to help the other man as he was being assaulted.Witnesses described the suspects as four Hispanic or white males, and the relationship between the 76-year-old man and the suspects is being investigated by homicide and gang detectives.Anyone with information about this assault or shooting can contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department at (714) 647-7000.
