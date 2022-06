Twinette Johnson, J.D., Ph.D., as Acting Dean of the UDC Law School. The University of the District of Columbia’s Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Professor Twinette Johnson, J.D., Ph.D., to serve as the Acting Dean of the UDC David A. Clarke School of Law (DCSL), effective August 1, 2022. Dr. Johnson is currently the DCSL’s Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and will step into the leadership role upon the resignation of current Dean Renée Hutchins (who was recently appointed the next Dean of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law).

