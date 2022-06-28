ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile plans trip across Green Country

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
 1 day ago
The Wienermobile (Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. — The famous Wienermobile is coming to Green Country.

Starting Thursday, the Wienermobile will visit several spots around town. Here’s the schedule:

Thursday, June 30

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- 1110 E. Kenosha Street, Broken Arrow, OK

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- 7114 S. Sheridan Road, Tulsa, OK

Friday, July 1

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- 446 S. Elm Street, Jenks, OK

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- 11116 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby, OK

Saturday, July 2

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- 132 W. Taft, Sapulpa, OK

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- 3829 OK-97, Sand Springs, OK

Sunday, July 3

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- 4909 E. 41st Street, Tulsa, OK

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- 3915 S. Peoria Avenue, Tulsa, OK

Monday, July 4

Freedom Fest, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. -- 2100 S. Jackson Avenue, Tulsa, OK

