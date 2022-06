ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 10:22 p.m. Sunday, the “Clear Fire” was located six and a half miles northwest of the City of Anderson along the Teklanika River, or approximately 80 miles southwest of Fairbanks, and had grown to more than 9,500 acres. The most active edge of the fire was approximately 3 miles north of the Kobe Ag, Quota, and Anderson Subdivisions (not city of Anderson), which were all placed under a “GO” evacuation status early Sunday morning by fire and Denali Borough officials. This means that residents and visitors were advised to leave immediately.

ANDERSON, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO