Montgomery County, PA

PA Senate Race: Fetterman returning to campaign trail after stroke

By George Stockburger
 1 day ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will return to the campaign trail more than two months after suffering a stroke. Fetterman, who currently serves as the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, will join the Democratic Jewish Outreach Pennsylvania for a reception in Wynnewood, Montgomery County on July 21. Tickets for the […]

nextpittsburgh.com

Why are state House Republicans trying to block funding for Pitt?

HARRISBURG — A proxy fight over abortion led by state House Republicans jeopardizes hundreds of millions of dollars in tuition assistance for Pennsylvania college students. At issue is public funding for Pennsylvania’s four state-related universities — Lincoln University, Penn State University, Temple University and the University of Pittsburgh. Last year, the state allocated almost $600 million to these four institutions. Most of the money subsidizes in-state tuition for Pennsylvanians.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro Vows To Protect Abortion Access If Elected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
City
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Elections
County
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WITF

Pennsylvania primary voters turned out in record numbers. Here’s what drew some of them to the polls.

Whether the high-profile races for governor and U.S. Senate motivates voters to turn out this fall is an open question. WITF strives to provide nuanced perspectives from the most authoritative sources. We are on the lookout for biases or assumptions in our own work, and we invite you to point out any we may have missed. Contact us on our Trusting News page.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Pa Senate Race: Ocasio-Cortez backs Fetterman

(The Hill) – Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) endorsed Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in his battleground Senate race on Wednesday. Ocasio-Cortez made the endorsement in an Instagram post caption under a video clip of her appearance on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday. In the clip, Colbert asks Ocasio-Cortez what she would […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Attorney General Josh Shapiro to discuss abortion access in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia to discuss reproductive rights in the commonwealth. Shapiro, who is also the Democratic nominee for governor, said he will join doctors to highlight the importance of keeping abortion access legal. Shapiro has stated that if he...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

Pennsylvania gubernatorial race could be heavily influenced by Roe v. Wade reversal

Two candidates vying for governor in Pennsylvania stand on opposite sides of the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In mere months, voters will select a new governor after eight years of democratic control under Tom Wolf. With the GOP controlling the state's legislature, some worry if abortion will be limited or banned if Republican Doug Mastriano takes down Democratic challenger Josh Shapiro.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bay Journal

Study: Drilling waste on Pennsylvania roads bad for health, land

A long-anticipated health study commissioned by Pennsylvania environmental officials examined the practice of spreading wastewater from conventional gas– and oil-drilling on thousands of miles of rural dirt roads in the state. Researchers concluded that the practice doesn’t control dust effectively and poses dangers to the environment and human health.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Fetterman calls for Biden administration to fine airlines amid cancellations

(The Hill) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman (D) called on the Biden administration to fine airlines for flights they cancel, amid thousands of flight cancellations already this week as Americans head into the Fourth of July travel weekend. “The Department of Transportation needs to take action. They should start fining airlines up to $27,500 per passenger for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Hochul wins NY Democratic primary race for governor

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is one step closer to keeping her job after a win in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.  She’ll go on to face off against the Republican candidate during the general election in November. With New York one of the bluest states in the country — Democrats have more than twice […]
POLITICS
