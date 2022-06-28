ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers extend qualifying offer to guard Collin Sexton

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland C a valiers made the expected move and extended a qualifying offer to guard Collin Sexton, who missed most of last season with a knee injury.

Sexton is now a restricted free agent and the high-energy scorer could draw interest from other teams.

If Sexton receives an offer sheet, the Cavs can match it.

Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Thursday.

A first-round pick in 2018, Sexton played in just 11 games last season before tearing meniscus in his right knee and undergoing surgery.

The 23-year-old had been playing well and seemed to accept a lesser scoring role alongside All-Star Darius Garland.

