Cavaliers extend qualifying offer to guard Collin Sexton
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland C a valiers made the expected move and extended a qualifying offer to guard Collin Sexton, who missed most of last season with a knee injury.
Sexton is now a restricted free agent and the high-energy scorer could draw interest from other teams.
If Sexton receives an offer sheet, the Cavs can match it.Cavs’ Kevin Love is now a married man
Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Thursday.
A first-round pick in 2018, Sexton played in just 11 games last season before tearing meniscus in his right knee and undergoing surgery.
The 23-year-old had been playing well and seemed to accept a lesser scoring role alongside All-Star Darius Garland.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0