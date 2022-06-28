Special Weather Statement issued for Gadsden, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 253 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tallahassee Comm College, or near Tallahassee, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tallahassee, Macon Community Park, Levy Park, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Orchard Pond, Maclay State Gardens, Killearn Lakes, Tallahassee Coml Airport, Killearn Estates, Lake Ella, Lake Jackson, Tallahassee Mall, Bradfordville, Winthrop Park and Forest Meadows Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

