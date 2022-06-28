Hurricane center: Increased likelihood of tropical cyclone in Gulf

The National Hurricane Center this afternoon upped the chances that an area of showers and thunderstorms off of the Louisiana coast will develop into a tropical depression or named storm.

"This system is forecast to move slowly westward or west-southwestward and approach the coast of Texas during the next two days," said forecaster David Zelinsky with the hurricane center. Forecasters give it a 40 percent chance of development over the next two to five days.

"Slow development of the low is possible, and it could become a short-lived tropical depression near the coast before it moves inland," Zelinsky continued. "Regardless of development, heavy rain will be possible along portions of the Texas coast later this week."

Photo credit National Hurricane Center

Meanwhile, Potential Tropical Cyclone Two off the Atlantic coasts of Venezuela and Guyana is still expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie, possibly as soon as this evening, and may even become the season's first hurricane in the western Caribbean this weekend.

A tropical wave over the central Atlantic shows signs of gradual development, but the hurricane center gives it low chances of development over the week.