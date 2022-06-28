ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Attorney General James urges FDA to better regulate baby food

By Pat Giblin
 1 day ago

NEW YORK ( WIVT/WBGH ) – New York State Attorney General Latitia James and 22 other attorney generals have called on the FDA to take swift action to eliminate toxic metals from baby food, according to the Attorney General’s Press Office.

The FDA sets limits on the amount of metals in several items such as bottled water, juice, and candy, but they have yet to adequately regulate baby food, says the office.

As of today, it is up to individual baby food manufacturers to self-regulate the amount of toxic metal in their products. Right now, manufacturers can decide whether or not to test their products at all. James believes that this needs to change immediately.

“No parent should have to worry about whether the food they serve their children is safe to eat,” said Attorney General James. “While our federal food safety watchdogs are working to implement critical long-term solutions, there are immediate, common-sense steps they can take that would begin to drive down the levels of toxic metals in baby foods. The FDA and USDA must act now — and give parents the peace of mind they deserve in the safety of the food they feed their children.”

James and the group asked the FDA to make three changes. First, “propose interim limits for inorganic arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury in relevant categories of infant and toddler foods.” Second, “propose a lower limit for inorganic arsenic in infant rice cereal than that currently set forth in FDA guidance.” Lastly, “provide guidance to all baby food manufacturers to test their finished products for toxic metals.”

The FDA denied these requests earlier this month, but the group has strongly urged them to reconsider.

News Channel 34

News Channel 34

