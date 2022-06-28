ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Here are 5 businesses that have recently opened in Plano

By William C. Wadsack
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Kevin Charles Salon offers a variety of color, treatment, styling and makeup services. This is the company's first location in Plano. (Courtesy Kevin Charles Salon) From an animal day care, boarding and training business to a women's clothing boutique, these five businesses are now open in Plano. 1. Metro...

communityimpact.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Getting Ready to Expand Footprint

H-E-B knows exactly how it wants to handle distribution to its new stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) region. The San Antonio-based grocery chain is adding frozen capabilities to its distribution facilities in Temple, Texas. The project will grow H-E-B's current facility footprint by 325,000 square feet and will add over 100 jobs to the local economy.
TEMPLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sprouts Farmers Market at Hillside Village Shopping Center in Dallas opening in October

The grocery store sells fresh, natural and organic food. (Courtesy Sprouts Farmers Market) Sprouts Farmers Market is slated to open in late October at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 322, Dallas. The grocery store at the Hillside Village Shopping Center will be located in a former Stein Mart space. Sprouts sells a variety of produce, meat, dairy, vitamins and more. There are Sprouts stores across the nation, including dozens in Texas. www.sprouts.com.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Communion Neighborhood Cooperative closes diner in Richardson

The Communion Modern Diner permanently ceased operations effective June 23. (Courtesy Communion Neighborhood Cooperative) The Communion Modern Diner permanently closed, effective June 23. According to a sign posted on the diner’s door, the closure was caused by an “unprecedented price increase” from the diner’s vendors. The diner was located at 514 Lockwood Drive and was part of the Communion Neighborhood Cooperative, which also includes the Communion coffee shop and a coworking office space. www.communioncooperative.com/coffee-eats.
RICHARDSON, TX
Local Profile

The Top 7 Burger Joints In Collin County

Mark Stuertz’s quest for Collin County’s top eateries continues with this round-up of his favorite burger places. Come take a look and plan your next meal with his list. Butchering and grinding since 1974, Ye Ole Butcher Shop Meat Market-Burger Joint resembles an old-fashioned meat dispensary. Its modest refrigerator case is packed with steaks, briskets, roasts, chops even sides of beef. But the on-premises/to go action is centered around its freshly ground burgers. We opted for the “All the Way Buffalo Burger with Cheese” served on a brioche bun: rich, hearty and immensely satisfying. They also serve 12-Point Buck Burgers (Tuesdays), Elk Burgers (Wednesday) and Wild Hog Burgers (Thursdays). Beef, too. For the veg heads, they have veggie burgers, but truth be told, vegetarians are a hunted species in these parts: There’s a trophy vegan torso — allegedly collected at a Dallas salad bar — mounted on the wall. So watch your six if you run exclusively on celery and arugula.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Advanced Esthetics of Richardson offers skin care for wide array of patients

Beverly Blair is the owner of Advanced Esthetics of Richardson. (Matt Payne/Community Impact Newspaper) Beverly Blair said her road to owning Advanced Esthetics of Richardson was anything but ordinary. After graduating from The University of Texas at Dallas with a degree in business management, Blair became certified through the National Association of Legal Assistance to work as a paralegal. In 2010, she left the law career field to own a tow-trucking company. The business had 10 trucks and 25 employees when she sold it in February 2020.
RICHARDSON, TX
Local Profile

The 2026 World Cup And Its Impact On Frisco, Texas

Dallas is one of 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup. But Dallas didn’t get the winning bid all by itself: Fort Worth, Arlington and Frisco were all instrumental in bringing the beautiful game to North Texas. Today, at the Frisco 2022 State of the City luncheon, Mayor Jeff Cheney briefly talked about the 2026 World Cup and its economic benefits.
Dallas Observer

As Institutional Buyers Target Dallas Housing, Some Homeowners Prefer Selling to Actual Humans

Jay Narey, a local real estate agent with Keller Williams and 20 years of experience, has watched as investors buy up properties across the country, including in North Texas. The trend is altering the housing supply and driving up prices, Narey said. Over the last year, though, a growing number of his customers have preferred selling to individuals or couples instead of what are known as institutional buyers.
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Economy
keranews.org

Arlington approves $15 million to redevelop 'functionally obsolete' shopping center

The vote and sale are the latest developments for a shopping center city officials say has declined over the last 20 years. Trademark Property Company CEO Terry Montesi says his company would like to turn the brown-brick shopping center into a better offering of retail, office space and mid-rise apartments. Lincoln Square's location along Interstate 30 would make the shopping center a powerful regional gateway, he says.
ARLINGTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas GI Associates opens at The Shops at Highland Village

North Texas GI Associates is a gastroenterology practice that opened in Highland Village with a soft opening on June 1.(Community Impact Newspaper Staff) North Texas GI Associates opened June 1 at The Shops at Highland Village. The business is located at 1100 Cottonwood Creek, Ste. 120, in Highland Village. North Texas GI Associates is a gastroenterology practice. It originated in Denton over a decade ago. Both locations are by appointment only. 940-566-4720. www.ntgia.com.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Pizza Places In Dallas, Texas

Our Top 10 Pizza Places In Dallas, Texas showcases the 10 Best Pizza Places in the legendary city of Dallas, Texas. There is no simpler form of food that can also be turned into a complex meal. No matter how you like your pizza served, there is an awesome pizza place in Dallas Texas waiting for you.
DALLAS, TX
