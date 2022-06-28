ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EPPD: Eastside home invasion stabbing sends 1 to hospital

By Irene Romero
KTSM
KTSM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plK68_0gOkCfCY00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A stabbing in an East El Paso area sends a 19-year-old man to the hospital.

Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the stabbing happened Sunday night around 10 p.m., along the 3500 block of Oxcart Run.

EPPD say three masked people entered the home, confronted the victim and began stabbing him before running away from the home

Officials say the victim was transported by Fire Medical Services to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at the non-emergency number of 915-832-4400 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Nurse allegedly threatens to kill EPPD officers with Fentanyl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two days after being arrested in West El Paso, a man is re-arrested for an alleged threat he made against El Paso Police Officers. Steven Holguin, a 30-year-old Northeast El Paso resident was arrested Monday for the threats he made to officers during a previous arrest. EPPD officials say on […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Hearing held Wednesday in Las Cruces for PD officer

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) –  Wednesday was an evidentiary hearing for officer Christopher Smelser who is on trial for second-degree murder after he allegedly killed Antonio Valenzuela after a traffic stop. Wednesday’s hearing featured multiple motions from the state and the defense. Smelser was initially charged with manslaughter, but the Office of the Attorney General […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

EPCSO: Teen high, drunk when he smashed into parked car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) deputies arrest a teen after high speed passes on neighborhood street end up in a wreck. EPCSO Deputies out of the Montana Patrol office were sent to the 5000 block of Fort Defiance Drive in far-east of El Paso to investigate a crash. Once […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KTSM

HSI investigating multi-agency task force shooting in Far East EP

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – One person was shot in a multi-agency law enforcement incident Wednesday afternoon in Far East El Paso. It happened around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Zaragoza Road and Joe Battle Blvd. According to a spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department, a person with a gunshot wound was transported […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man sentenced to 10 years for coercion of a child

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – An El Paso man was sentenced this week to 120 months in prison for his role in enticing a child to engage in sexual activity. According to court documents, Lawrence Allen Schmidt, 53, began communicating through social media with a 14-year-old girl. Schmidt’s conversation with the child became sexual in […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso County Sheriff’s Detention Officer rescues family from burning trailer home

EL PASO, Texas -- An off-duty El Paso County Sheriff's Detention Officer saved a family from a burning trailer home, according to the Sheriff's Office. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on June 19 around 9:30 p.m. on the 3900 block of Vanderveer in far east El Paso. Officer Daniel Cardenas was on his way home when he noticed a large fire engulfing a trailer home.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Hospital#East Side#Violent Crime#Oxcart Run#Fire Medical Services#The Apple App Store#Fcc#Tiktok#City Council#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
las-cruces.org

Las Cruces Teen Located

Xavier Hernandez, the 13-year-old Las Cruces boy reported missing on June 11, has been located and returned home. The Las Cruces Police Department thanks those who helped disseminate information on this missing person case.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Marquez sentenced to 75 years in Gaytan murder case

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Ricardo Marquez, who was found guilty of murder last week in the disappearance of Erika Gaytan, was sentenced Tuesday for the crime. The 75-year sentence was handed down by Judge Sam Medrano, after Gaytan’s defense team opted for the judge, rather than the jury, to sentence him.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
KTSM

Officer-involved wreck sends 2 to hospital

EL PASO, Tx. (KTSM) – A El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officer responding to a call of a ‘man walking with a sword’ in Northeast El Paso, t-boned a second car, sending both drivers to the hospital. EPPD officials say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, at the intersection of Transmountain and Rushing. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD: Suspect dies in police custody

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -The El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Crime Against Persons Unit and Internal Affairs is investigating a case of a man who died in police custody overnight. EPPD officials say officers responded to a welfare check call at 12:36 Monday morning at a 7-11 convenience store Authorities told KTSM a 36-year old-man […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County courtesy reminder to protect pets on 4th of July

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso County Animal Welfare would like to remind the community to protect your pets during the upcoming 4th of July weekend. Since many animals fear fireworks, the following safety tips provided should help to protect your pets: – Bring pets inside. – Leave the TV or radio on to […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Border Patrol discovers body found in Rio Grande

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- A body was recovered Friday in the Rio Grande at Sunland Park. Border Patrol found the body on a sandbar near McNutt Bridge in Sunland Park and alerted the Sunland Park Police and Fire Departments, who responded for recovery. Water levels were very low at the time of the recovery, The post Border Patrol discovers body found in Rio Grande appeared first on KVIA.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KTSM

El Paso County hosting COVID-19 booster drive

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso County Community Services Department will be hosting an upcoming COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Clinic. The clinic is free to the community and booster vaccines are available on a first come, first served basis. With new variants occurring, it may be difficult to avoid getting COVID-19. Getting vaccinated and […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy