EPPD: Eastside home invasion stabbing sends 1 to hospital

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A stabbing in an East El Paso area sends a 19-year-old man to the hospital.

Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the stabbing happened Sunday night around 10 p.m., along the 3500 block of Oxcart Run.

EPPD say three masked people entered the home, confronted the victim and began stabbing him before running away from the home

Officials say the victim was transported by Fire Medical Services to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at the non-emergency number of 915-832-4400 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477.

