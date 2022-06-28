Paul Goldsboro, passed away on Friday June 24, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born June 23, 1928. He was the youngest of five boys born at home, to Iva Buchanan Goldsboro and Wilson Goldsboro of Brownstown, Illinois. Early schooling took place in a one room schoolhouse in Sefton...
Donna M. Inman, 83, of Earlville, IL. passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at Rush-Copley in Aurora, IL. She was born May 22, 1939 in Elgin, IL the daughter of Daniel and Dorothea (Nuhn) Green. She married Richard L. Inman on August 27, 1960 in Elgin, IL. She was formerly employed by Earlville High School and substituted at Leland High School. She was a member of the LaSalle County Retired Teacher’s Executive committee and was also a member of the Tuesday Night Ladies Bowling League for over twenty-five years. She graduated from Illinois State University in 1961, where she was active in the debate team. Donna enjoyed knitting and crocheting, spending summers in northern Wisconsin and caring for her beloved cats.
Russ Harms was born in Sandwich, IL on September 17, 1970. He grew up in Plano, IL with his parents and two siblings. He attended Marmion Military Academy where he achieved the rank of Major as D Company Commander. He also played football, a game he loved his entire life. He shared that love with his wife and daughters which grew to a family passion.
Holly (Stewart) Erickson, age 75, of Yorkville, Illinois passed away on June 27, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 15, 1946 in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of Elaine (Ashley) and Robert Stewart. She married her high school-sweetheart, Bert Erickson on August 17, 1968.
Kendall and Grundy County Regional Office of Education Superintendent Chris Mehochko defeated his opponent in the June 28th Primary Election. Mehochko finished with 3,018 votes and his opponent Kristen Koppers had 1,595 in Grundy County. Mehochko also won in Kendall County with 5,056 votes compared to Koppers 4,276. Overall, Mehochko...
Jed Davis, of Newark, is the winner of the Republican Primary Election in the 75th District. The incumbent David Welter, of Morris, conceded the race. Davis says that he's appreciative of Welter's time as a state representative. Your browser does not support the audio element. Davis says that he'll be...
Another individual was sentenced in a Grundy County cannabis case. The Illinois State Police said a vehicle driven by Khalil Grissett, 27, of Cleveland, Ohio was pulled over for speeding and improper lane usage on Interstate 80 eastbound lanes in Grundy County in early April of 2021. ISP officials say...
The proposal to combine the Somonauk and Leland school districts failed during Tuesday's Primary Election. The proposal needed approval from voters in both school districts, but fell short according to message sent to district families by the Somonauk School District. The proposal asked voters to form a new combined school district and would allow the new district to levy taxes for operations.
Woodys Orchard in Plano is hiring for fall positions in the upcoming weeks. Woodys Orchard in plano is an Apple Orchard, Pumpkin Patch, Playground, and Country Bakery that opens at the beginning of August and runs through October 31. Woodys is hiring for a wide variety of positions. For outside...
In the state of Illinois, the Sandwich Fair is at the top for exhibitors at fairs, with over 25,000 individual entries. Now the entry list for the 134th Sandwich Fair is available on its website. Many fairgoers make it a family event in the competition, making it a fun reason...
Shall Village of Oswego impose a real estate transfer tax at a rate of $3 per $1,000 of value to be paid by the buyer of the real estate transferred, with the revenue of the proposed transfer tax to be used for construction and maintenance of the Village of Oswego water system including connection to Lake Michigan Water, and lessening the increase in future water rates?
Kane County State's Attorney Jamie L. Mosser announced that Judge David P. Kliment sentenced Andres Ramirez to 55 years of imprisonment, in the Illinois Department of Corrections. In May, a jury found Ramirez guilty of armed violence, a Class X felony, aggravated discharge of a firearm, Class 1 felony, and...
The Oswego Police Department will limit parking and travel routes prior to and immediately following the annual Independance Day fireworks, scheduled for July 4th (rain date July 5th). The display begins at approximately 9:30 p.m. and will last approximately 15-20 minutes. Firework viewers are encouraged to use the parking lots...
No one was hurt, but a home was deemed uninhabitable following a fire that started in a garage Monday afternoon in the 600 block of Belmont Street. The Oswego Fire Protection District says by the time firefighters arrived the fire had spread from a garage to the home. The fire was put out in about two hours. The fire protection district had five hose lines going to fight the blaze.
No one was hurt in a fire at a manufacturing facility in Aurora Monday. The Aurora Fire Department says it happened a bit before 2:30 Monday afternoon in the 4000 block of Campus Drive at the International Paper facility north of the Fox Valley Mall. Firefighters arrived and evacuated the...
A proposed solar farm that could be in Plano is getting push-back from residents. The Plano Skies Energy Center could be up to 2,000 acres and generate power equivalent to what is needed to power 20,000 to 60,000 homes, according to the company. There is an open house on Thursday from three to seven at the Venue in Plano located at 115 South Street, or Route 34, Suite C.
A Round Lake Beach man is being charged with having methamphetamine following a traffic stop by Kendall County deputies in the area of Route 31 and Caterpillar Drive Tuesday. 23-year-old Shaun M. Cleary Jr. is charged with possession of controlled substance and driving with a suspended license. The sheriff's office says the traffic stop was for an equipment violation. Cleary was placed under arrest and taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville. He since posted bond to be released.
Voters in Oswego approved a real estate transfer tax during Tuesday's primary. The tax will charge buyers of property in Oswego based on the value of the property. Village Administrator Dan DiSanto says the proceeds of the tax will help cover the cost of connecting to Lake Michigan as a water source.
Longtime Kendall County Treasurer Jill Ferko, of Yorkville, is the unofficial winner in Tuesday's Primary Election. Ferko won over challenger Kit Kuhrt by 1,965 votes in the Republican Primary. Kuhrt is an Oswego Village trustee. Ferko has had the job for the last twenty years. The treasurer's race was the...
While the new 988 crisis hotline state system will replace 911 for those calls, there are five months remaining to establish it. At this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting, Commander Jason Bastin of the Oswego Police Department provided information on the new approach to handling a mental and emotional crisis starting January 1, 2023.
A man with history of DUI’s was sentenced in Grundy County on Monday, June 27th. Shawn Black, 32, of Morris pled guilty to Aggravated DUI, a class two felony and was sentenced to three years of probation. Black was also sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail, must pay more than $6,000 in restitution and follow several other requirements.
