Paul Goldsboro

Donna M. Inman, 83, of Earlville, IL. passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at Rush-Copley in Aurora, IL. She was born May 22, 1939 in Elgin, IL the daughter of Daniel and Dorothea (Nuhn) Green. She married Richard L. Inman on August 27, 1960 in Elgin, IL. She was formerly employed by Earlville High School and substituted at Leland High School. She was a member of the LaSalle County Retired Teacher’s Executive committee and was also a member of the Tuesday Night Ladies Bowling League for over twenty-five years. She graduated from Illinois State University in 1961, where she was active in the debate team. Donna enjoyed knitting and crocheting, spending summers in northern Wisconsin and caring for her beloved cats.

EARLVILLE, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO