After Quin Snyder resigned as head coach of the Utah Jazz, the franchise has reportedly found someone else to replace him. Will Hardy has spent many years as an assistant coach and has been with the NBA for over a decade. After working with the Spurs, he might be up for a huge promotion to head coach after signing a contract with the Jazz. Who is this potential new head coach? We reveal more about his background in this Will Hardy wiki.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO