RADNOR — After all they’d accomplished in 2021, Ryan Goldstein and his Radnor teammates entered this year feeling doubted. Not from within, though that took some time to know for certain, but from the outside. Losing 14 seniors from the Central League and PIAA Class 3A champions meant many expected a step back. Even if they somehow managed to tread the same exemplary path, this trip would be harder. It’s one thing to get to the top. It’s another thing to stay there.

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO