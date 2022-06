SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Temperatures are going up through the end of the weekend, and eventually the humidity does too. Rain chances remain low though through Friday. High pressure slowly slides east of us during the day Thursday. This starts to open the door for more heat and humidity to begin to work in during the afternoon. Highs should rise into the low to mid-80s under a good deal of sunshine. That sun may be filtered at times by high clouds.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO