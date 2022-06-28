13th Annual Clear the Air Challenge kicks off this weekend
UTAH (ABC4) – It’s no secret that Utah has a pollution problem.
According to the Salt Lake Chamber, transportation emissions are responsible for nearly fifty percent of the pollutants that make up Utah’s poor air quality.
So local organizations created the "Clear the Air Challenge" to do something about it.
Organizers describe the challenge as a “month-long competition designed to encourage Utahns to reduce vehicle emissions by choosing alternatives to driving alone.”
Since its inception in 2009, the challenge has reduced 6,000 tons of emissions along with saving 19 million travel miles.
That adds up to a whopping $8 million.
The challenge officially kicks off on July 1.
