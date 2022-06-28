ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

13th Annual Clear the Air Challenge kicks off this weekend

By Craig Proffer
ABC4
ABC4
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224nhq_0gOkBY0Y00

UTAH (ABC4) – It’s no secret that Utah has a pollution problem.

According to the Salt Lake Chamber, transportation emissions are responsible for nearly fifty percent of the pollutants that make up Utah’s poor air quality.

So local organizations created the “Clear the Air Challenge” to do something about it.

Retired military K-9 reunites with Utah airman

Organizers describe the challenge as a “month-long competition designed to encourage Utahns to reduce vehicle emissions by choosing alternatives to driving alone.”

Since its inception in 2009, the challenge has reduced 6,000 tons of emissions along with saving 19 million travel miles.

That adds up to a whopping $8 million.

Local soccer star partners with charity to help at-risk women

The challenge officially kicks off on July 1.

Want more information? Click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Where to watch fireworks in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Oh Utah, what a beautiful state to call home. But what makes it even more beautiful? Watching fireworks soar high into the Beehive State’s night sky as we celebrate our country’s independence! Here are just some of the many places where you can watch fireworks on or near the 4th of July […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

As July 4th approaches, how dire is Utah’s wildfire risk?

UTAH (ABC4) – It’s wildfire season once again in Utah, and the wildfire dangers remain elevated, just as they have in previous years. The Utah Division of Water Resources says the majority of the state is currently experiencing unprecedented drought. Currently, 99.8% of Utah experiencing “severe” or “extreme” drought conditions and 5.71% of Utah is […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s transgender sports ban to take effect July 1

UTAH (ABC4) – One of the most controversial bills of the 2022 Legislative Session will become law in Utah on July 1. The bill, House Bill 11, would ban transgender girls from competing in girls’ school sports. After its first proposal on Utah’s Capitol Hill by sponsor Representative Kera Birkeland, (R) Morgan, the bill drew […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

More heat with increasing monsoon moisture

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully, you are having a terrific Tuesday! After a hot day yesterday, we’ll crank up the heat, even more, today with what will likely be the hottest day over the next 7-day stretch. Daytime highs will range about 10-15 degrees above average for most of the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
ABC4

Thunderstorms linger on Thursday ahead of holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We’re looking at above average daytime highs on Thursday, although slightly cooler than yesterday with upper 80s and low to mid 90s along the Wasatch Front, a range of 80s and 90s in Central Utah, and a high of 101 in St. George. Gusty winds are expected, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

New campground opens at Gunlock State Park

UTAH (ABC4) – Grab your camping gear, Utahns! A brand new campground has opened at Gunlock State Park. The southern Utah campground features 30 standard sites, giving plenty of room for tents, RVs and trailers alike. Before, the state park’s previous campgrounds only offered access to five campsites which only provided vault toilets and no […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

VIDEO: Utah DWR restocks Utah lake for fishing season

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) was carrying out its annual restocking of hundreds of remote lakes throughout spring and early summer, using aircraft to dump thousands of young fish down into the water. This footage shows the release of brook trout over Silver Lake Flat Reservoir in the Wasatch Mountains […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Widespread thunderstorms with increasing flash flood potential

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We’re looking at above-average daytime highs on Wednesday although slightly cooler than yesterday, with upper 80s and low to mid 90s along the Wasatch Front, a range of 80s and 90s in Central Utah, and a high of 102 in St. George. Gusty winds are expected, especially […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Air Quality#The Air Challenge#The Salt Lake Chamber#K 9#Utahns#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Increasing heat with more storm potential

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully, your week is off to a great start! It’s going to be a hot one across the Beehive State with temperatures ranging about 5-15 degrees above average in most locations. Along the Wasatch Front daytime highs will reach the mid and upper 90s, the Wasatch […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Court rules in favor of state in Inland Port lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s inland port covers about 16,000 acres and facilitates moving goods using multiple modes of transportation. According to the inland port authority’s website, it also creates economic opportunity for the state of Utah. But Salt Lake City officials say the inland port takes resources away from the city. The city […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Family cuts ties with investigator in Dylan Rounds case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – There is a growing rift between Dylan Rounds’ family and the private investigator hired to find him. The dissension has grown to the point Candice Cooley is now talking with an attorney to consider their options. “Now that’s been an absolute mess,” said Cooley from her home in Idaho. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah meat company issues recall on salami sticks sold nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Creminelli Fine Meats, a Salt Lake City-based company has issued a recall on its ready-to-eat salami sticks. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Tuesday that Creminelli is recalling approximately 4,207 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) parmesan salami sticks due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The FSIS said the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

PGA Championship heads to Utah this summer

UTAH (ABC4) – Golf fans, mark your calendars as the PGA Tour makes its one and only stop in Utah this August. Tickets for Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship will be taking over the links at Farmington’s Oakridge Country Club from August 4-7.  Tickets for the event go on sale starting Thursday, June 30. Fans […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Triple-digit heat, approaching storms for some

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! The summer heat will shine today as the apex of our high pressure brings in the warmest temperatures of the next seven days statewide. Above-average highs will be particularly noticeable along the Wasatch Front and in Southwest Wyoming, with Salt Lake City making a run for another […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Retired military K-9 reunites with Utah airman

UTAH (ABC4) – Reunited and it feels so good! Retired military K-9 Toby is going to call Salt Lake City home and better yet, he is reuniting with his old handler. Airman Steven Goff met up with Toby at Salt Lake City International Airport after serving together for three years at Moody Air Force Base […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

2022 Utah Primary Elections Results

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

How to make your pet less anxious on Fourth of July

UTAH (ABC4) – Fourth of July is an exciting time to celebrate with friends and family but for our pets, it can be a scary time. Fireworks can make many of our furry best friends anxious due to the sensory overload of bright lights and loud explosions. With that in mind, Best Friends Animal Society […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah soccer star partners with charity to help at-risk women

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Ahead of a highly anticipated match-up between the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) and Colombia at Rio Tinto Stadium, a local soccer star is giving back to the Utah community. Former BYU forward and current USWNT player Ashely Hatch is hosting a tailgate party with Journey of Hope, an organization that […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s abortion trigger law misconceptions

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is one of 26 states either moving to ban abortion outright or severely restricting abortion rights.  In Utah, abortion is now banned in most cases.  So, if you’re a Utah woman seeking an abortion, what can you do? And what does Utah’s ban mean for things like birth control and the morning […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Hogle Zoo welcomes new Red Panda as part of breeding efforts

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Hogle Zoo is welcoming a new, and adorable face. Priya is a four-year-old female Red Panda who is joining from Pueblo Zoo in Colorado on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Red Panda Species Survival Plan.  At her current age, zoo officials say Priya is […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy