ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Is HoloCure Free-to-Play?

By Andrew Harper
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Since HoloCure's announcement, people have...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Is EmilyBlaster Free-to-Play?

With the upcoming release of "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" and its accompanying promotional game, fans have been wondering if EmilyBlaster is free-to-play
DBLTAP

When Does League of Legends Essence Emporium 2022 End?

Here's when League of Legends 2022 Essence Emporium ends. The Blue Essence Emporium has returned to League of Legends to celebrate the middle of the 2022 Season. The Essence Emporium is a special sale available in the Shop, that allows players to purchase exclusive items including Skins, Chromas, and Icon Bundles all with Blue Essence. Here's when this Essence Emporium ends.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free To Play#Video Game#Holocure Free
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Free Games For July 2022 Revealed

Amazon has unveiled the next batch of free games for Prime members. Prime Gaming's July 2022 lineup is a bit different than usual, though. There are only four free games as part of the monthly program: Maniac Mansion, Suzerain, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, and Fishing: North Atlantic. But it's not a down month for Prime Gaming. In fact, it's the biggest month of freebies ever, thanks to the more than 30 free games that will also be available in July as part of Prime Day 2022. In addition to the free games, Prime members will be able to claim in-game content for popular games such as Pokemon Go, Fall Guys, and Grand Theft Auto Online.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
DBLTAP

Fortnite Major Mancake Skin Leaked

Major Mancake was previously released on Fortnite, but for the new season, Major Mancake is receiving an upgrade that players can receive by completing the Fall Guys challenges for their Fortnite X Fall Guys collaboration.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overwatch Players Unhappy With Mercy Changes in June 28 Beta

Blizzard launched Overwatch 2 beta for the second time with the June 28 patch, where a dozen heroes experienced adjustments. Some heroes received buffs, and others had their abilities nerfed. Mercy is one of the heroes that experienced a nerf, causing her to longer have control of her 'super jump,'...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Earn Blue Essence in League of Legends

Here's how to earn Blue Essence in League of Legends. Blue Essence is one of the main forms of currency in League of Legends. Since the Blue Essence Emporium for Patch 12.12 is currently open, players have the opportunity to spend their Blue Essence on a variety of exciting exclusive content including Skins, Chromas, and Icon Bundles. Here's how players can earn Blue Essence in League of Legends.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy