In addition to Player of the Year Kiley Mottice of Archbishop Carroll, the rest of the All-Delco team includes:. Alexa Capozzoli, Episcopal Academy: The senior attacker was at the heart of an EA team that went 19-2 and won the Inter-Ac title. Capozzoli led the Churchwomen in goals (54), assists (30) and points. She was fifth in Delco in assists and tied for eighth in points. For her efforts, she was voted the Inter-Ac player of the year by league coaches. She was the reliable finisher that got EA’s offense where it needed to go. She tallied two goals and five assists in a win over Penn Charter, a hat trick in the season-opening win over Agnes Irwin and five goals and three assists in a victory over Delaware’s Tatnall School. An All-American and academic All-American, she will continue her career at Saint Joseph’s.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO