ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas migrant truck was covered in spices to hide odor of 50 dead bodies stacked inside

By Evan Simko-Bednarski
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhzNE_0gOkALoY00

Chilling new details emerged Tuesday in the Texas border horror that left at least 50 migrants dead in a truck — including how bodies were allegedly sprinkled with steak seasoning to mask their odor.

A law-enforcement official told the Texas Tribune that many of the estimated 100 people jammed into the tractor-trailer in San Antonio appeared to have been covered in spices to cover up the odor during the human-smuggling tragedy.

A cry for help coming from the 18-wheeler found abandoned on the southern outskirts of town Monday evening led to the discovery of “stacks of bodies’’ inside the vehicle, which had apparently been made to look like a properly registered truck in an effort to evade detection.

The rig was “cloned,” said the owner of a local Alamo-based trucking company to the San Antonio Express-News — painted to match one of his own, right down to copying his legal vehicle’s Department of Transportation registration number.

“Our reefer [refrigerated trailer] is sitting right in the yard,” Felipe Betancourt Jr., who owns Betancourt Trucking with his father, told the paper . “That one in San Antonio is not our trailer.”

While the truck in San Antonio was made to look like a refrigerated truck, “There was no visible working AC unit on that rig,” said San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IpRJl_0gOkALoY00
Law enforcement reported the migrants inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas was covered in spices to hide body odor.
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtZZq_0gOkALoY00
Authorities confirmed approximately 50 migrants died from overcrowded and overheated conditions inside the tractor-trailer.
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Temperatures in San Antonio reached a high of 103 degrees Monday amid an ongoing heat wave, and the 50 dead are believed to have succumbed to the heat.

The paper also reported that bodies had been found for blocks around the truck’s location, suggesting that some of the tragic migrants had tried to make their escape while the vehicle was still moving.

Hood said the 16 survivors found so far were suffering heat stroke and exhaustion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLLNe_0gOkALoY00
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blamed President Joe Biden for the incident.
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The hospitalized survivors — including four children — were hot to the touch and dehydrated, according to first responders.

A rep with Baptist Health System said Tuesday that three patients taken to San Antonio’s Baptist Medical Center were later pronounced dead, and another patient died at an area hospital, KSAT reported.

Two patients remained critical at Baptist Medical, the New York Times reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSkXJ_0gOkALoY00
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg (left) and San Antonio Police Chief William McManus (right) stated many survivors endured heat-related illnesses during a briefing.
AP Photo/Eric Gay

An adolescent boy was reportedly critical at University Hospital, while a 23-year-old woman was in serious condition there, the Times said.

There also were two people in critical condition — a 23-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man — at Texas Vista Medical Center, the outlet said.

Two other men and a woman were listed in critical but stable condition at Methodist Metropolitan hospital.

Additional reporting by Desheania Andrews

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Alamo, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Nirenberg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Spice
PetsRadar

Woman forced to put up sign outside her home to explain why Golden Retriever sits on the roof

A woman based in Austin, Texas has been forced to install a sign on her property explaining to concerned passersby why her Golden Retriever sits on the roof. The delightful Huckleberry loves nothing more than nabbing the best seat in the house so that he can survey all the goings on in his neighborhood, but people were becoming so concerned about his precarious position that his owners were getting constant knocks on their door.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Odor#Smuggling#The Texas Tribune#Ac
New York Post

Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger dies after cancer battle

Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger has died at the age of 83 after battling cancer. The biker, from California, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, Zorana, and relatives on June 29. A statement on his Facebook page read: “If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone....
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

'I will not persecute Texas women,' Sheriff Javier Salazar on Roe's reversal

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - "It is absolutely none of my business. I will not persecute Texas women or anyone else pursuing those same rights."Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar made his feelings known about the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling from 1973 that returns abortion access to the states. Sheriff Salazar shared a Facebook post on June 28, praising his daughters and a woman's right to choose. "I'm the Sheriff of Bexar County, but also a Dad of two beautiful and intelligent young women. As their Dad I will defend my daughters' ability to do what they feel is right...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy