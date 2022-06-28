ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Teen who allegedly shot at homeowner during attempted car theft was arrested in Marcus Theater SWAT response

By Logan Rude
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago

MADISON, Wis. — A teen recently charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly fired a gun at a homeowner during an attempted car theft in January was one of five teens arrested during a SWAT standoff at a movie theater on Madison’s west side earlier this month, according to court testimony from a Madison Police Department detective.

Prosecutors allege that 16-year-old Quamaine Kelly broke into a man’s home in the 7500 block of Crawling Stone Road on Jan. 15 in an attempt to steal the man’s car , which was parked and running in his attached garage that morning.

During the following struggle, Kelly allegedly fired a gun in an attempt to shoot the homeowner before the teen ran from the scene.

RELATED: Teen with history of burglaries charged with attempted homicide after firing gun in January incident

At Kelly’s preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, MPD Detective Lisa Fahrenbruch testified that the teen was ultimately arrested on June 15 after Kelly and four other teens crashed a stolen car on the Beltline and ran into the Marcus Point Cinema movie theater on Big Sky Drive, prompting a large police response and evacuation of the theater.

Police later said they found a loaded handgun while searching the stolen car. During her testimony, Fahrenbruch said that the handgun officers recovered was a .380 caliber weapon.

RELATED: Loaded gun found in stolen car that crashed near west side movie theater; 5 teens arrested

According to the complaint, police found a spent .380 caliber casing in the victim’s garage after Kelly reportedly shot at the man during the January incident.

The complaint goes on to allege that an MPD officer identified in the document as Officer Cleary was able to identify Kelly as the suspect in the Crawling Stone Road incident because of his work as West District Neighborhood Resource Officer. Officer Cleary went on to say in the complaint he knows Kelly to have been involved in dozens of incidents, including stolen automobiles and burglaries, among others.

Kelly, who was charged last week, faces one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possessing a firearm as an adjudicated delinquent, and burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, according to online court records .

Dane County Judge Mario White ultimately found probable cause for Kelly’s case to move forward during the Tuesday morning hearing, adding that the three charges filed against Kelly were transactionally related.

While the court had initially ordered Kelly to be held on a $300,000 cash bond, White amended the teen’s bond to $5,000 cash. White also amended Kelly’s bond conditions, ordering he not have any contact with the victim from the January incident, not be on Crawling Stone Road, and not possess any dangerous weapons. White went on to order that prosecutors, defense counsel and the court be notified a week before his address change if Kelly posts bond and is taken by the Department of Correction’s Division of Juvenile Corrections.

Prior to Kelly’s preliminary hearing, White ordered that the media not film the teen during any court proceedings, citing his juvenile status. White, at the agreement of prosecutors and the defense, said other footage from the courtroom would be allowed.

Editor’s note: Despite his age, News 3 Now has decided to name Kelly because of the severity of the charges filed against him and because he has been charged in adult court rather than as a juvenile.

