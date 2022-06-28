Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison After Judge and Prosecutors Denounce Her ‘Heinous’ Crimes with Jeffrey Epstein
After reportedly describing her association with Jeffrey Epstein as her “greatest regret,” Ghislaine Maxwell received a 20-year sentence on Tuesday for sex trafficking minors for the late pedophile’s abuse. “Today’s sentence holds Ghislaine Maxwell accountable for perpetrating heinous crimes against children,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damien Williams...lawandcrime.com
