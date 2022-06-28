ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison After Judge and Prosecutors Denounce Her ‘Heinous’ Crimes with Jeffrey Epstein

By Adam Klasfeld
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

After reportedly describing her association with Jeffrey Epstein as her “greatest regret,” Ghislaine Maxwell received a 20-year sentence on Tuesday for sex trafficking minors for the late pedophile’s abuse. “Today’s sentence holds Ghislaine Maxwell accountable for perpetrating heinous crimes against children,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damien Williams...

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 52

old guy Ben
1d ago

But what about all the crimes by the clients? When will we see something happen to them…or is Bill Clinton and others like him untouchable.

Reply(11)
53
Jerry Smith
1d ago

She would of got a deal if not for the prosecutor not wanting to go after the real criminals in this case, she could of nailed many powerful people.

Reply(1)
18
Michael Golterman
1d ago

All this is showing me is how corrupt our judicial system is! All the high powered rich clients are nowhere to be found are they! They just want us to be dropped in to go away and there are no questions being asked by our criminal justice system as to who these people are! Sad part is I truly believe they know who they are they have videos and they have books a list of clients my name! That’s why I will never know! Until this country gets back to prosecuting people not by race not by power not by political affiliation we are lost!

Reply
9
