Woody Williams hospitalized in West Virginia

By Amanda Barren
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The family of Woody Williams and his namesake foundation are thanking the public for the prayers of healing and comfort.

The Marine and Medal of Honor recipient is in the hospital in West Virginia.

Woody Williams leads flamethrower demonstration in Barboursville

He received the MOH from President Harry Truman on October 5, 1945 for his bravery during World War II in the battle of Iwo Jima.

The war hero has always said he wears the medal for his fellow service members who did not make it back home.

Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams celebrates 98th birthday among friends in Huntington

In the letter posted to social media, his family says they are not accepting visitors at this time and they appreciate everyone respecting his privacy.

“As he lives out his last days we welcome and appreciate any additional prayers lifted up on behalf of Woody and his family.”

Williams is 98 years old.

WDVM 25

Memorial services for Woody Williams announced

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Funeral services for the late Hershel “Woody” Williams were announced on Wednesday by Beard Mortuary in Huntington. At 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a procession will leave Beard Mortuary and travel to the Capitol Rotunda in Charleston where Williams will lie in state. Saturday visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Woody Williams dead at 98

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — World War II hero and Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams died Wednesday morning at the VA hospital near Huntington named in his honor. Williams was 98. The Woody Williams Family Foundation posted a message Tuesday indicating the West Virginia native was in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Woody Williams’ family asks for prayers and privacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The health of West Virginia’s only living Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams appears to be failing. His family posted a message to the social media sites of the Woody Williams Foundation which indicated the World War II veteran is hospitalized and living out his last days.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
