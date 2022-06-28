Woody Williams hospitalized in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The family of Woody Williams and his namesake foundation are thanking the public for the prayers of healing and comfort.

The Marine and Medal of Honor recipient is in the hospital in West Virginia.

He received the MOH from President Harry Truman on October 5, 1945 for his bravery during World War II in the battle of Iwo Jima.

The war hero has always said he wears the medal for his fellow service members who did not make it back home.

In the letter posted to social media, his family says they are not accepting visitors at this time and they appreciate everyone respecting his privacy.

“As he lives out his last days we welcome and appreciate any additional prayers lifted up on behalf of Woody and his family.”

Williams is 98 years old.

