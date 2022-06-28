Biden to host Mexican leader after recent summit snub

President Joe Biden will host Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Washington to discuss economic cooperation, migration , and global issues following Mexico's boycott of a U.S. gathering of Latin American leaders.

The Mexican leader derailed attendance at Biden’s Summit of the Americas this month after the U.S. president refused to invite a trio of authoritarian leaders.

46 BODIES FOUND IN TRUCK CARRYING MIGRANTS IN SAN ANTONIO

Honduras, Guatemala, Bolivia, and other Latin and Caribbean nations joined the boycott over the decision to exclude Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, with leaders in attendance denouncing Biden from the summit’s stage.

The White House downplayed Lopez Obrador’s refusal at the time, saying Biden would soon meet with him at the White House.

On Tuesday, Biden’s press secretary said in a statement that the bilateral talks are set for July 12.

“The leaders will discuss their efforts to address global challenges, such as food security, and discuss joint competitiveness initiatives, such as work being undertaken in the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue,” Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The two will also discuss cooperation on migration, security, climate, and energy, the statement said.