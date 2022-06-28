ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WashingtonExaminer

Biden to host Mexican leader after recent summit snub

By Katherine Doyle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vbvsv_0gOk8uIa00

President Joe Biden will host Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Washington to discuss economic cooperation, migration , and global issues following Mexico's boycott of a U.S. gathering of Latin American leaders.

The Mexican leader derailed attendance at Biden’s Summit of the Americas this month after the U.S. president refused to invite a trio of authoritarian leaders.

46 BODIES FOUND IN TRUCK CARRYING MIGRANTS IN SAN ANTONIO

Honduras, Guatemala, Bolivia, and other Latin and Caribbean nations joined the boycott over the decision to exclude Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, with leaders in attendance denouncing Biden from the summit’s stage.

The White House downplayed Lopez Obrador’s refusal at the time, saying Biden would soon meet with him at the White House.

On Tuesday, Biden’s press secretary said in a statement that the bilateral talks are set for July 12.

“The leaders will discuss their efforts to address global challenges, such as food security, and discuss joint competitiveness initiatives, such as work being undertaken in the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue,” Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The two will also discuss cooperation on migration, security, climate, and energy, the statement said.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala#Bolivia#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Mexican#Latin American#Caribbean#The White House
UPI News

Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house

June 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were evacuated from their beach house in Delaware on Saturday when a small plane entered the restricted air space above it. The plane flew over the town of Rehoboth Beach "after mistakenly entering a secured area," according to...
DELAWARE STATE
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
The Veracity Report

It Has Begun – Republicans Have Started Swiping Congressional Seats Long Held By Democrats

As Expected from Recent Polling Indicators, as Biden’s Approval Amongst Americans Drops, So Does the Number of Congressional Positions Held by Democrats. Author’s Note – This unbiased and completely fact-based article was written by the fully accredited and degreed Investigative Journalist, Kurt Dillon. All stated facts are attributed to the following sources: NBC News, The Texas Department of Elections, The Republican National Committee, and The United States House of Representatives, with all personal biographical information being provided by Wikipedia.org.
TEXAS STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
213K+
Followers
66K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy