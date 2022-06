AMD's Threadripper processors have been drifting away from the clutches of the humble enthusiast for years now, but for those without a corporate credit card the latest Ryzen Threadripper 5000-series chips are now wholly out of reach. If you want to get your hands on one of AMD's new and impressively mighty Threadripper Pro CPUs today, you could end up forking out up to $6,499 for the privilege.

