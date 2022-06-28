ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Council looks at updating bicycle and skateboard code

By Terry Rogers
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uwna4_0gOk8kiY00

The City of Milford is revisiting their bicycle and skateboard code. Photo courtesy of Max Tarkhov, Unsplash

Although they tabled a vote on changes to the code, Milford City Council has asked staff to evaluate the Bicycle, Skateboard and Other Conveyances Code for the city. Melody Barger, a University of Delaware Fellow working with the city had updated parts of the code for approval on Monday, June 27, but some council members felt that the restrictions were excessive for some modes of travel.

“The big goal of this chapter review was to remove the requirement that bicycles have to be registered with the police department. We also cleaned up some antiquated language. There was something in there about not allowing push carts of slop on public roads, and I don’t know about you, but I haven’t seen very many push carts of slop around Milford lately, so I took that out. I added some clarifying language,” Barger said. “There were some definitions that we cleaned up and wanted clarified a little bit. We required bikes to be parked at bike racks as opposed to being tied to signs and that sort of thing. We also clarify the difference between a motorized scooter and a mobility scooter because previously mobility scooters were listed as motorized scooters and if anybody’s seen Bird scooters around, they know that there’s a big difference between the two. So, I clarified that, and I also added some language about scooters and motorized scooters that were not in the original ordinance. I added that to skateboard requirements.”

Councilman Mike Boyle commented that the ordinance required all skateboarding to be done in a designated skateboard facility.

“We don’t have any,” Councilman Boyle said. “And believe it or not, I’ve actually heard from kids about this. And you know, we say that there should be one and I wish the Parks and Rec would maybe look into the feasibility of somehow developing one. They’re prohibited from all other public spaces, except privately on parking lots and I don’t know if we have any of those. So, it’s something that kids like to do and they can’t ride on the sidewalks so they ride on the streets. There’s nowhere else to do it. So, it’s kind of a tease that it has to be in a designated skateboard facility, but there is not such a thing.”

Councilman Todd Culotta agreed that the skateboard regulations were pretty restrictive. Barger explained that if someone had written permission to skateboard in a parking lot, that could be considered a designated skateboard area. Councilman Andy Fulton also had an issue with the requirement that bicycles be parked in bike racks, asking if there was a caveat if there was not a bike rack available where they needed to park. He did not feel a bicycle rider should have to go ten blocks to park a bicycle if there was no bike rack in the vicinity of where they wanted to go.

“The idea with the bike racks is to prevent bicycles from being attached to signs or someplace where they’ll get in the way of pedestrians,” Barger said. “So, we require that they be parked in bike racks.” City Planner Rob Pierce explained that there is language in the statute that if a bike rack is not available, bicycles can be attached to a post, tree or other object so long as they do not impede pedestrian traffic.

Councilman Dan Marabello pointed out that the statute required all bicycles to have a white light on the front but was not sure it specified about lighting on the back of the bicycle. Barger stated that the light on the back of the bicycle would need to be a red light or reflective red object. Councilman Marabello asked why the rear light was not required to be white. Councilman Fulton commented that this would make it difficult for others to know if the bicycle is moving toward them or away from them. Councilman Jason James pointed out that on a motor vehicle, lights are certain colors depending on what they are for, such as white for headlights, red for brake lights and amber for front marker lights. Councilwoman Katrina Wilson asked if there were penalties for bicycle riders who do not use bike racks.

“Because we do not have a lot of bike racks and it seems like you really couldn’t enforce this unless we had a lot of bike racks all throughout the city of Milford,” Councilwoman Wilson said. “So, what are the penalties if someone is going to be at Family Dollar, which I’ve seen this, they lock the bike to one of the posts out there and go into the store. What kind of penalties would they get if the authorities were to enforce it?”

Barger explained that the first offense was a written warning, the second $10, the third $25, the fourth $50 and beyond that $100. If signs are posted, the fine may be doubled. Councilman Brian Baer confirmed that if there was no bike rack in the area, there would be no violation based on the statute as long as pedestrian traffic was not impeded.

“As far as the skateboards, oh believe me, the city, Milford Parks and Rec and a couple other agencies went around and around and around with providing skateboard parks, providing places for skateboards to be ridden and I think we even had a temporary site and there was some issues with it so they had to tear that down,” Councilwoman Wilson said. “We packed the house with young people that wanted the City of Milford to open one. I don’t know if it’s a decrease in interest since 5 or10 years ago or what, but I’m sure there is there’s notes in some of our reports about everything that was done with skateboards. I was on that committee, and we worked really hard to try to find a location and accommodate, not just young people because a lot of people ride skateboards so I can’t just say young people, and it just kind of fizzled out. I think it’s something that if it’s still an interest, I think it’s something as we are increasing our Parks and Recs department, it’s something that we should include in one of our workshops as we go forward. We can’t just drop things, especially if it’s of interest. So maybe there’s something in the future that we’ll revisit.”

Councilman Boyle pointed out that as the city developed park land, consideration should be given to a skateboard park. He stated that kids were riding skateboards and that there was legally no place for them to do it right now. He felt the use of skateboard should not be hidden or ignored and that it was time to revisit the possibility of a skatepark. Councilwoman Wilson recalled that the parents were supposed to police the park and they did not do so which led to problems. Councilman Baer asked if any skateboarders were included in the creation of the new ordinance and Barger pointed out that they were not because that part of the ordinance was not changed. Only language about scooters was added to the section related to skateboards.

“So, help me understand. I get that there’s not much language changing around skateboards, but the issue is the way it’s written. In the city of Milford, you can only ride a skateboard if it’s in a designated area, which would be considered a skate park,” Councilman Culotta said. “You can’t leave your house, skate down the street, go where you’re going with your friends, do anything like that like we used to do all the time. Is that correct? I think that’s a bit excessive. I understand skateboarders can destroy sidewalks.” City Solicitor David Rutt again pointed out that the skateboard portion of the ordinance had not been changed and Councilman Culotta asked if council could change that section. Barger stated that if council wanted to delay voting on the ordinance, staff could review it further and bring back changes. Councilman Culotta asked about historical reasons for the skateboard ban.

“When we started having the brick sidewalks, there was damage was being done to the sidewalks on the Riverwalk. There was damage being done. And I think over at the amphitheater over by the library, because we there was quite a few people that time that were riding skateboards so, that came up,” Councilwoman Wilson said. “And we tried lots of different avenues to come to a conclusion to accommodate the skateboarders. And like we said, we did try. It was a temporary site. I’m not saying it was the best site. It was a temporary site. And parents had agreed to monitor it for those children that they knew that would use the facility and that didn’t go so well. So, damage and things start to happen, hanging out all that kind of stuff started to go on.”

Councilman Culotta explained that he did not see a need for drastic changes to the ordinance, but he felt it was wrong to write off skateboarders with a broad stroke, claiming that all skateboarders destroy things. He realized there was a problem at one time, but it may not exist today.

“Councilwoman Wilson is exactly right. I was on Planning and Zoning. We did spend a lot of time on this, but Councilman Culotta’s point that this was a while ago, that this is a different time now, is also accurate,” Councilman James said. “And I’m sure many of us are out all the time. I don’t know how many skateboarders you see, but I probably see more adult skateboarders than I see younger people skateboarding actually. It may be time to revisit this. I’m not sure I don’t know what Council’s pleasure is, but it may be time to revisit because, at the time we put this in place, we were doing all the brickwork on North Street and the amphitheater and all the lighting, so the idea was to protect it. I mean, maybe that was short sighted.”

Councilman Fulton agreed that he had noticed more adults on skateboards than young people.

“I see them also being used as a means of conveyance to and from locations for shopping, eating out and so forth. It’s just something that happens,” Councilman Fulton said. “We don’t nearly have the amount of it that U of D has, but there is still skateboard traffic from the more adult variety in our community than the younger age. So, I think this, when it was originally written, it performed a function it was designed to, but I do think it needs to be revisited.”

Council voted unanimously to table the matter and discuss it further at a future workshop. They also hoped to hear from constituents about their thoughts on skateboard restrictions as well as a possible skatepark in Milford.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEL 1150AM

Pickleball, sand volleyball part of initial plans for Newark's Old Paper Mill Park

The City of Newark's first pickleball and sand volleyball courts are part of the initial designs for Old Paper Mill Park unveiled at a public meeting Wednesday night. Old Paper Mill Park is a 12.3 acre property across the street from the Newark Reservoir, that has been maintained primarily as an open field, but Newark City Council allocated $1.5 million to upgrade the park using money from the ARPA funds.
NEWARK, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford Advocacy for Homeless holds ribbon cutting

Although they do not have an official office space, the Milford Advocacy for the Homeless recently held a symbolic ribbon cutting on the steps of the Windsor Building where the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford is housed. The ribbon cutting was designed to bring attention to this grassroots organization whose focus is providing services for Milford’s homeless and helping ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Spiritus Ventilator Unit opens in Milford Wellness Village

Milford Wellness Village continues to expand the services offered to the community with a new 14-bed ventilation unit which will see its first patient on Tuesday, July 5. Spiritus Ventilator Unit offers 14 beds in both semi-private and private settings for those who need assistance with breathing. According to Margii Hassman, manager of the unit, the area is designed for ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
oceancity.com

The Town of Ocean City is Expecting Traffic Delays w/Road Closures on July 5th

Ocean City, MD- (June 29, 2022): The Town of Ocean City would like to remind our residents and visitors to expect traffic delays during the July 5th Independence Day Celebrations. Traffic and pedestrian congestion are expected to be heavy throughout all of Ocean City. This year, the Town of Ocean City will offer two unique celebration events on the evening of July 5, 2022.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, DE
Cape Gazette

Premier Development Opportunity 79.3+/- Acres Coastal Hwy. Milford, De.

Excellent Opportunity For Development ideally located east of Route 1 just south of New Wharf Rd. with direct access off of the NE Front Street Milford Bypass (now complete). 79.30 +/- Acres with frontage on Coastal Hwy., New Wharf Rd. and The Mispillion River. Part of the original 96 +/- Acres was purchased by DelDOT to build the Milford Bypass and DelDOT has approved and installed the farm entrance off of New Wharf Rd. Public water on site. $2,900,000.00. Note: Part of the farm is currently planted, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CROP. Please call Alison Bailey Bay Coast Realty for additional information (302) 236-0286 myagentbailey@gmail.com.
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Council postpones vote on sprinkler requirement

Despite several workshops on the matter over the past few months, Milford City Council voted to table a vote that would require sprinkler installation in all newly constructed homes in the city. During public comment, council heard from several contractors who claimed the requirement would be too expensive and could make it more difficult for lower income families and first ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Banners recognizing Milford’s military available from DMI

Downtown Milford Inc. (DMI) revived their banner program throughout downtown and along the Riverwalk. The revitalization began around Christmas 2021 with colorful holiday themed banners. According to Joseph Phillips, chairman of the banner project, the City of Milford installed new hardware in order to attach the banners. “In the middle of the initial order and installation, we were contacted by ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
wilmingtonde.gov

Electric Fan Giveaway Announced to Help Residents Fight the Heat

Fans will be distributed Mondays through Fridays at the City/County Building. Some relief from the summer heat is being offered to Wilmington’s seniors beginning tomorrow, Thursday, June 30, when the City starts distributing FREE electric fans to eligible residents. Mayor Mike Purzycki and Constituent Services Director Jennifer Prado announced today that FREE fans will be given away Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services, on the 3rd floor of the Redding Government Building at 800 North French Street.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skateboards#Parks And Rec#Skateboarding#Bike#Bicycles#Milford City Council
WDEL 1150AM

Bethany Blues to move into original Nicola Pizza site in Rehoboth

A landmark of the Rehoboth Beach food culture is about to be replaced by one of the newer coastal chains. Nicola Pizza announced in 2020 that they would be selling their two locations in Rehoboth Beach, and consolidating their operations to a new location near Five Points in Lewes, but now the future of one of the two storefronts has been determined.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

GALLERY | Check out Middletown's brand new Appoquinimink Library

A brand new, state-of-the-art library opened its doors in a prime location in Middletown Friday, providing access to books, learning materials, and makerspace activities to neighborhoods which traditionally had not had such resources available to them. "This is located within about a mile-and-a-half of five or six schools with the...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING~2102 N BAY SHORE DR-BACK BAY COVE

2102 N BAY SHORE DRIVE, MILTON, DE 19968 ~ Rare opportunity to design your home to leverage amazing panoramic bay views on over an acre! In Broadkill Beach's premier gated community of Back Bay Cove, any home on this lot will have stunning sunrise views over the Delaware Bay and sunsets that rival them over Prime Hook Wildlife Refuge. Your beach home dreams await you here, where your home design elements can take advantage of stunning views of the Delaware Beaches and Wildlife areas. Located at the northern section of Broadkill Beach, Back Bay Coves private beach stretches from the north end to the south end of the community and features custom built homes in a community like no other in Sussex County Delaware. If you are looking for acreage in a waterfront community close to the beach towns, but want to have that slower, relaxing feel with extra, privacy and fewer crowds this is a lot you must consider. 15 Minutes to downtown Milton, 20 minutes to historic Lewes and Cape Henlopen State Park and 30 minutes to Rehoboth Beach and Boardwalk. Great location in a truly one-of-a-kind private beach front community!
MILTON, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Boyle
WMDT.com

MAJC set out to pursue funding to bring Dover’s vision to life

DOVER, Del. – MAJC also known as the Mid Atlantic Justice Coalition, community members, and officials got together to voice change for the area. MAJC put on an event to work towards goals that the community wants to be fixed. “The fundings there, it’s just a matter of us...
DOVER, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Your guide to Delaware fireworks, and so Fourth

  Most Delaware places known for Fourth of July fireworks and other Independence Day activities have announced their plans. Organizers consistently ask for people to arrive early and leave late, and the Delaware Department of Transportation warns that many events close roads, too. Dusk is about 9:05 p.m. on the Fourth, but fireworks could start as late as 9:30. Here’s ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
CBS Philly

Rabies Alert in Kent County, Delaware After Stray Cat Tests Positive

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — A health alert from Kent County after two people in Smyrna were exposed to rabies from a stray cat. The animal was found near the area of Smyrna Landing Road, a residential neighborhood. The cat tested positive for rabies on Tuesday. Anyone who thinks they might have encountered a stray cat in that area should immediately contact their doctor or the Division of Public Health rabies program.
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Trinity Faith Christian Center car show celebration set July 2

For the 26th year, Trinity Faith Christian Center will host its 4th of July celebration and car show from 12 to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 2, at 15516 New Road, Lewes. Vehicle registration runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; judging begins at 2 p.m. Food, fun and games will...
LEWES, DE
CBS Philly

4 City Pools In Wilmington, Delaware Open For Summer Season

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Despite a nationwide lifeguard shortage, Wilmington, Delaware, is hoping to open all of its city pools this summer. The summer pool season kicked off Monday. Wilmington has a total of five pools. Four of them were able to open Monday and are fully staffed. Prices Pool is undergoing repairs. The city says that the location should open by mid-July. Click here for more information.
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

Best Coffee Shops at the Delaware Beaches

- When visiting Delaware's beaches, a trendy coffee shop should definitely be on the itinerary. We've listed the best ones below, from Café Papillon to Mudslingers of Rehoboth Beach. Whether you're in the mood for a latte con Leche, there's a place for you near the Delaware beaches. Best...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
PhillyBite

Best Pizza at the Delaware Beaches

- There are so many places to eat pizza in Delaware, but which ones are the best? From the traditional 'old school' pizzerias to the new kids on the block, there is a pizzeria that will satisfy your craving. Whether you prefer a thin'n-tasty or crispy-crunch pizza, Delaware has something to offer everyone. Delaware has everything, whether you love a slice with a classic sauce or a thin-and-tasty crust.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy