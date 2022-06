SUDBURY - For kids where cancer has taken most of their days, summer camp might not always be an option. But Erin Stern and the non-profit Camp Casco in Sudbury are trying to change that."We thought, wouldn't it be so cool if there was a camp just for kids affected by cancer right here in Massachusetts. We have the best cancer care in the country, right here in the state." Stern, the co-founder and CEO of Camp Casco, told WBZ-TV. "Every kid is a kid. They deserve to have that classic summer camp experience that can really help every child...

SUDBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO