Schwenkfelder Center New Exhibit Features Doll Quilts

Donna Totaro of HOW Group at Compass added a new listing for sale at 139 Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting. For additional details, click here. Another gorgeous home is being built by Jason Catania Concrete. Presenting 139 Plymouth Road in highly desired Plymouth Township. Quality workmanship and attention to detail will be seen throughout the approximately 2800 square foot, 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a fully finished basement. This brand new construction home is ready for your custom finishes! The first floor will be an entertainer's dream filled with tons of natural light. It includes a generously sized living room with a gas fireplace, dining room, kitchen, breakfast nook with cathedral ceilings, and a powder room. The open kitchen layout comes complete with 42” cabinets, granite countertops, a granite island, and stainless steel appliances. Up the stained wood steps to the second floor, you are greeted with the primary bedroom with a private en suite bathroom featuring tile flooring, a walk-in shower, and double vanity sinks. There are three additional bedrooms on this floor. All are generous in size and offer French door closets. The rooms share a full hall bathroom featuring tile flooring, vanity, and tub with tile surround. A fantastic sun-lit laundry room with plenty of shelving and storage space is conveniently located on this floor too! Added bonus of a fully finished basement with entertaining and upgrade options. The backyard will include a patio – feel free to design your stone finishes such as a fire pit. There is a one-car garage and plenty of driveway parking in the u-shaped driveway. Located with convenient access to the PA turnpike, expressway, and loads of restaurants and shopping! December delivery is expected.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO