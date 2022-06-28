ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schwenkfelder Center New Exhibit Features Doll Quilts

By Joe Zlomek
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePENNSBURG PA – Doll quilts (at top and above) made by Doylestown residents Elaine Larson and Barbara Harrison are on display this summer as a new exhibit at the Schwenkfelder Library & Heritage Center, 105 Seminary St....

PA Philharmonic Explores ‘Inspiration’ at Hill School Concert

POTTSTOWN PA – A live orchestral concert featuring the Pennsylvania Philharmonic and its “Inspiration” music education program is scheduled for July 15 (2022; Friday) at 7 p.m. in The Hill School Center for the Arts, 860 Beech St. The event is open to the public, and free to attend with advance reservations. Reservations can be made now at the Eventbrite website, here.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Evening Delight: Boyertown Market Continues Until September

BOYERTOWN PA – Eight more opportunities, including this Thursday, remain for area residents to browse and buy fresh produce (at top), meat, dairy, and kitchen supplies during the year’s series of the Boyertown Evening Market, located in the parking lot of the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, 85 S. Walnut St.
BOYERTOWN, PA
For Sale | 139 Plymouth Road | Plymouth Meeting | Donna Totaro at HOW Group

Donna Totaro of HOW Group at Compass added a new listing for sale at 139 Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting. For additional details, click here. Another gorgeous home is being built by Jason Catania Concrete. Presenting 139 Plymouth Road in highly desired Plymouth Township. Quality workmanship and attention to detail will be seen throughout the approximately 2800 square foot, 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a fully finished basement. This brand new construction home is ready for your custom finishes! The first floor will be an entertainer's dream filled with tons of natural light. It includes a generously sized living room with a gas fireplace, dining room, kitchen, breakfast nook with cathedral ceilings, and a powder room. The open kitchen layout comes complete with 42” cabinets, granite countertops, a granite island, and stainless steel appliances. Up the stained wood steps to the second floor, you are greeted with the primary bedroom with a private en suite bathroom featuring tile flooring, a walk-in shower, and double vanity sinks. There are three additional bedrooms on this floor. All are generous in size and offer French door closets. The rooms share a full hall bathroom featuring tile flooring, vanity, and tub with tile surround. A fantastic sun-lit laundry room with plenty of shelving and storage space is conveniently located on this floor too! Added bonus of a fully finished basement with entertaining and upgrade options. The backyard will include a patio – feel free to design your stone finishes such as a fire pit. There is a one-car garage and plenty of driveway parking in the u-shaped driveway. Located with convenient access to the PA turnpike, expressway, and loads of restaurants and shopping! December delivery is expected.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream … at These Two Parlors in Chester County

Image via Handel's Homemade Ice Cream. Ice cream is an ideal treat at any time of the year, but even more so in the summer, writes Victoria Alfred-Levow for Main Line Today. While there are several household names, like Dairy Queen, on Chester County’s ice cream scene, there are also plenty of independent shops that offer customers something unique.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Three Ambler retail shops trading spaces

Three of Ambler’s retail shops, Roost Home (home decor), Swaddle (baby and children’s boutique), and Paper Dolls (clothing boutique), are trading locations. Roost Home recently closed at 7 West Butler Avenue and is moving and reopening at 16 East Butler Avenue which is currently the home of Swaddle. Swaddle is moving next door to 18 East Butler Avenue, which is home to Paper Dolls. Paper Dolls is moving to the former Roost Home location at 7 West Butler Avenue.
AMBLER, PA
Crumbl Cookies Coming to Oaks Shopping Center

OAKS, PA — Crumbl Cookies, the nation’s largest cookie company, is set to serve cookie-crazed customers with its newest store in Oaks, Pennsylvania. A grand opening is set for 8 am on Thursday, June 30th in the Oaks Shopping Center at 1570 Egypt Road. “Nothing beats biting into...
OAKS, PA
Montgomery County Restaurateur Finds Home in Unique Cafés

Mark Van Horn always knew he’d have a career in food service, and now his career has come full circle in his own restaurants in Montgomery and Chester Counties. “I’ve been in restaurant kitchens since I was a little kid. My father had a second job as a waiter at the infamous Newtown Squire and wore his tuxedo every weekend, Marks recalls. “Through my eyes and senses, it was an incredible place with the smells, the mere size of the place.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Bucks County Offers Plenty of Proximity to Shedding Modern-Day Stress — And Dress

Bucks County provides relatively easy access to getaways that involve relatively little packing, including one New Jersey beach.Image via iStock. Bucks County vacationers who want to truly escape modern life are well positioned. After navigating a relatively short commute from the area (less than 90 minutes) a unique getaway awaits. All it takes is a tankful of gas, some sunscreen, and perhaps a dose of bravery to give a clothing optional destination a try.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
If Bucks County’s Nearest Beach Is Still Too Far, A Doylestown Gallery Has Closer Sea Views to See

"Just Before the Twilight" by Michael Filipiak.Image via Patricia Hutton Galleries. Love the beach but not the goopy suntan lotion? Or the increasingly expensive commute? Thanks to a seasonal exhibit at Patricia Hutton Galleries, sun-surf-sand views are much more convenient. Its Doylestown location is definitely closer to home than the 70 miles needed to get to Asbury Park, N.J., Bucks County’s nearest ocean view.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Renovations Under Way at Burger King in Upper Pottsgrove

BURGER KING RENOVATIONS PROGRESSING – After it temporarily closed several weeks ago, internal and external renovations continue at the Burger King restaurant at 1293 N. Charlotte St. in Upper Pottsgrove, across from the North End Shopping Center. A crew was seen outside in the sunshine Tuesday (June 28, 2022) afternoon as it worked on a stucco-like finish on its walls. Montgomery County property records indicate its owners are replacing drive-through equipment, and installing additional equipment as part of the work involving the roughly 4,100-square-foot building, for which a permit was filed in January. The structure was built in 1980, and has been the subject of earlier renovations. Its current upgrades follow reconstruction of the Pottstown area’s other Burger King restaurant, on East High Street, during 2019. Both restaurants are owned by Family Dining Inc.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Where to see free fireworks displays this Fourth of July weekend

Professional fireworks displays will take place across the Lehigh Valley this upcoming holiday weekend. ArtsQuest in Bethlehem will host its annual celebration on July 4, and fireworks displays will be viewable in the Allentown area in two locations. Bethlehem’s free event will start at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the SteelStacks...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Essentials closing Doylestown location; remaining open in Warrington

Essentials Salon & Spa announced the closing of its Doylestown Shopping Center location, no later than Aug. 28. Essentials’ Warrington location, in the Valley Square Shopping Center, will remain open. “It is with heavy hearts that we must announce the permanent closure of Essentials Salon & Spa in Doylestown,”...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
For Rent | 122 7th Street | Bridgeport | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 122 7th Street in Bridgeport. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this charming and beautifully updated 3-bedroom, 1-and-a-half-bathroom twin home in the heart of Bridgeport Borough! The entire home was just freshly painted throughout. Step inside from the cozy covered front porch, and move past the tiled foyer to find a spacious living room with gleaming hardwood floors and crown molding. The adjacent dining area is perfectly situated by the bright windows, welcoming tons of natural light. The eat-in kitchen features brand-new quartz countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Finishing off the main floor is a convenient rear laundry room/mud room with a newer washer/dryer and a half bathroom. The fully carpeted second floor offers three nicely sized bedrooms with ceiling fans, ample closet space, and large windows to let in natural light. The primary and second bedrooms have larger built-in closets as well as bay windows. The full hallway bathroom with tile surround tub/shower combo completes the upper level. A fenced-in backyard is great for enjoying the fresh air. Parking is easy with 2-car off-street parking spaces! 122 7th St is located close to all of the shopping and dining Bridgeport has to offer. Located near King of Prussia, Conshohocken, as well as easy access to I-476, I-76, and US 202. Schedule a showing today!
BRIDGEPORT, PA
Furniture/Home Decor Store At Home Comes to Granite Run

A furniture and home décor store is moving into the Promenade at Granite Run, writes Natalie Kostelni for Philadelphia Business Journal. At Home, a Plano, Texas retail chain, has signed an 85,985-square-foot lease. With At Home now on board and some smaller deals coming in, the 877,294 square feet of the Promenade retail space is 92% full.
MEDIA, PA

