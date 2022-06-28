Norman pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder

The shooter of reality TV star Andre Montgomery Jr. pled guilty Friday and was convicted to life in prison, but not before singing for prosecutors and taking those also responsible down with him. Travell Anthony Hill, 30, was indicted on counts of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire as well as murder-for-hire...
Attorneys for the parents of Ethan Crumbley on Monday said they wish to call the alleged Oxford, Michigan high school mass murderer to testify at their upcoming involuntary manslaughter trial. “We’re going to call him,” attorney Shannon Smith said in court, according to multiple local and national news reports. “We...
A 21-year-old woman who disappeared in May was found buried in a Missouri barn. Jessi Wilfong was reported missing by her mother, Kathy Wilfong, on May 25 - nearly a week after she last saw her daughter at her Millersville residence on May 19. Jessi allegedly met up with her...
Federal prosecutors asked a judge on Wednesday to sentence a former Minneapolis officer to 25 years for violating the rights of George Floyd, saying Derek Chauvin's actions were cold-blooded and needless as he knelt on the black man's neck while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe. In a motion filed...
At least 49 inmates were killed and dozens more injured early Tuesday after a fire broke out during a prison riot in Colombia. The tragedy occurred when rioting inmates set a fire to try to prevent police entering their enclosure at the prison in the city of Tulua. Though authorities...
A team searching the basement of a Mississippi courthouse for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a White woman in his 1955 kidnapping, and Till's relatives who initiated the search want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A...
