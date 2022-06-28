ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Norman pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder

By LCR STAFF
Laclede Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShane Patrick Norman, of Eldridge, pleaded guilty to the charge of 2nd degree...

www.laclederecord.com

Daily Mail

Derek Chauvin could be sentenced to 25 years in prison for violating George Floyd's rights as prosecutors say he was 'cold-blooded' in kneeling on the black man's neck

Federal prosecutors asked a judge on Wednesday to sentence a former Minneapolis officer to 25 years for violating the rights of George Floyd, saying Derek Chauvin's actions were cold-blooded and needless as he knelt on the black man's neck while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe. In a motion filed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
