Roswell, GA

Parade thrown for Special Olympics Georgia gold medalist

wfmynews2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSWELL, Ga. — Several police cars rolled through a neighborhood in Roswell on Monday, not because of a crime, but to celebrate the return of a Special Olympics Georgia gold medalist. Patrick Allegood won two gold...

www.wfmynews2.com

