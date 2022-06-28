Parade thrown for Special Olympics Georgia gold medalist

What is the most relaxing feeling after working five days rigorously at the office? Well, heading out for a rejuvenating weekend. And when you are in Atlanta, there are endless weekend getaway options available around. From choosing the myriad of places in Georgia or steeping a little further and opting for spending weekends in North Carolina, options are truly endless. Within just a short 2 to 3 hours of drive, you will find yourself either breathing the fresh mountain air, sensing the cool sea breeze, or relaxing in some secluded village away from the city’s hustle and bustle.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO