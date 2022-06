Prom videos are destined for dust. While they seem important to shoot or be in, they end up sitting idle for a long time. They seem to end up in a pile of junk no one uses but won't throw away. These are difficult videos to get someone to watch, and if they weren't in attendance, it's nearly impossible. However, there is a point when they become interesting to all people, when they are almost 50 years old.

