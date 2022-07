A Hopkinsville man was charged after a report of a burglary in progress on Kailie Lane in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received a report of a light seen inside of a vacant home and when they arrived they could also see the light moving around. After a search with a law enforcement K9, 30-year-old Scott Schobeloch was located hiding in a closet. Police say Schobeloch had also called his mother and told her he was going to jail before he was located inside the home.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO