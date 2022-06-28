ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas County, WV

Arraignment continued for man accused of killing Nicholas County deputy

By Bailey Brautigan, Jessica Patterson
 1 day ago

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of a Nicholas County deputy was in court on Tuesday.

The defense and prosecution filed a joint motion to continue Brent Kelly’s arraignment.

The new arraignment date will be Aug. 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Kelly was charged with first-degree murder on June 6. He was arrested Friday, June 3, 2022, following the shootout that happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. that evening. Deputy Thomas Baker and suspect Richie Holcomb were both killed in the incident, and Cpl. J. Ellison received an injury to his leg.

Woman charged in connection to Nicholas Co. shootout that killed sheriff’s deputy

According to a criminal complaint filed in Nicholas County Magistrate Court, the incident began when Nicholas County 911 dispatchers received a call regarding alleged destruction of property on Holcomb Street in Birch River. The complaint states deputies were advised the two suspects, Kelly and Richie Holcomb were allegedly “held up in a camper with a possible 9mm AR-15.”

Four deputies, including Baker, responded to the location of the camper on Fire House Road in Birch River. One of the deputies contacted dispatchers around 7:05 p.m. stating two men were inside the camper and talking with authorities and that authorities were waiting on Ellison and his K-9 to arrive at the scene, the complaint says.

Deputies say during that time, the men allegedly became “non-cooperative and barricaded themselves within the camper.

According to the 911 log, shots fired from within the camper were first reported around 7:35 p.m. The log states the first report of an officer hit came in at 7:40 p.m., and that by 7:42 p.m., a second officer had been hit. The log states an officer was reportedly pinned down at 7:45 p.m.

The complaint states that Kelly was taken into custody around 8:26 p.m. The camper was then cleared for officers’ safety. Authorities say they then found Holcomb dead near the rear of the RV and allegedly in possession of a semi-automatic assault-style rifle.

Chuck Bond
1d ago

this dude ain't gonna make it to prison, his mug shots look worse everytime, probably end up being a "suicide ", he'll be a hero if he makes it to prison 😡

flowers for the dead
1d ago

Any opinions on the Roane County Serial Sheriff. Mike King. the man is a murderer. killed at least 4 people in the last 15 or so years.

Metro News

Kanawha County teenager pleads not guilty to killing 4 family members

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager charged in the 2020 deaths of four family members pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the charges. Gavin Smith, 18, of Elkview, who was transferred to adult status in May, pleaded not guilty to 4 counts of murder. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard set Smith’s trial for Oct. 11.
WOWK 13 News

Jackson County burglary suspects identified

UPDATE (4:51 p.m. June 28): Both suspects have been taken into custody. Jackson County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ross Mellinger tells 13 News that the suspects are Devin Thaxton and Myles Henson, who were both arrested on Tuesday evening for the burglary on Pleasent Valley Road. JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men have been identified […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Boone Co. man arrested for firing rifle toward children

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Boone County man was arrested on Monday, for allegedly firing a rifle in the direction of a man’s granddaughters while they were playing in the Pond Fork River. According to a criminal complaint, 63-year-old Wiliam Toath was seen on video recorded by a man parked in his truck near […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

