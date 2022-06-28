ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ star Charlie Puth joins Roe v. Wade, abortion debate: 'It's not the government's role'

By Chris Jordan, Asbury Park Press
 1 day ago
New Jersey recording star Charlie Puth is not staying silent on the abortion debate.

The “See You Again” singer posted an impassioned defense of choice in the aftermath of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe vs. Wade, which had given women a constitutional right to abortion.

“Regardless of anyone's own personal or religious beliefs, I firmly believe that it is not the government's role to tell any person what they can or cannot do with their own body — it should continue to be their choice,” said Puth Monday, June 27, on a non-video Instagram post. “I know that my words might be welcomed by some and hated by others, but I make music from my heart, so I must speak what's on my heart.”

Puth, a Rumson native, has been on top of the charts since 2015 with hits like “How Long,” “We Don't Talk Anymore,” “Marvin Gaye,” “The Way I Am” and “One Call Away.”

“Throughout my career, I have tried to stay away from voicing my political beliefs, but there comes a time where silence is no longer an option,” Puth said. “I've seen so many women speak up (including many of my fellow artists), and I feel compelled to say something as well. I have spent the weekend reading and studying the devastation that this decision will cause so many people, and I cannot be silent.”

In the U.S., about half of states have either already banned abortion thanks to “trigger” laws, or indicated that they soon will make it illegal. In New Jersey, the “fundamental right to reproductive autonomy” was affirmed by the state Legislature earlier this year in anticipation of Roe v. Wade being struck down after 50 years of standing.

“It often times feels like the world is falling apart, and we as young people, are confronted with crisis after crisis after crisis,” Puth said. “And on Friday morning, another crisis arose after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.”

Also on June 24, Puth and BTS member Jungkook released the new song, “Left and Right.” It's been viewed more than 40 million times on YouTube.

“It is a song I am enormously proud of, and I am deeply grateful to all the people around the world who have listened to it,” Puth said. “I hope it has brought you some joy, as joy is a hard thing to come by these days.”

Chris Jordan, a Jersey Shore native, covers entertainment and features for the USA Today Network New Jersey. Contact him at @chrisfhjordan; cjordan@app.com.

