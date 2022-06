FITCHBURG, Wis. — A Fitchburg man accused of shooting at another man while the two were next to each other near an intersection was charged Wednesday. Fitchburg police officers were sent to the intersection of McKee Road and Commerce Park Drive at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, and officers were sent to a nearby gas station.

