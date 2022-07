>State Budget Deal Not Reached Before Thursday Deadline. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Lawmakers in Harrisburg have not been able to reach a decision on a state budget before Thursday's deadline. State officials say the budget talks have been deadlocked on several spending issues, most notably on the amount of new aid to be spent on public schools. Without new budget legislation signed into law by Friday, the state will lose the authority to make some payments. However, officials say the impasse can last several weeks before any effect on services is felt.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO