The US Forest Service will move ahead with selected logging projects in Oregon’s Willamette National Forest, according to a settlement agreement filed in a federal court. The Forest Service will not proceed with commercial harvest in some areas following a post-wildfire review, the filing says. It will continue with other activities and commercial harvests in other parts of the forest, according to Wednesday’s filing in the US District Court for the District of Oregon.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO