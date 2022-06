The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is gearing up for the 4th of July at Lake Shelbyville. Fireworks will be launched at dusk from Ramp Point, located in Dam West Recreation Area. Lake Shelbyville has compiled a list of locations best suited for viewing the fireworks. Locations include Dam West Recreation Area, Dam East Recreation Area, Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, portions of the road across the Dam, and Dam West Overlook. The road across the Dam will remain CLOSED due to the maintenance equipment stationed on the road. Pedestrians will be allowed to sit on partial portions of the road by the Visitor Center and Dam West Overlook.

SHELBYVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO